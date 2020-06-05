Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Hatchie & The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart Share Cover Of 'Sometimes Always'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brisbane, Australia's Hatchie has announced a collaboration with The Pains of Being Pure at Heart for a new 7" featuring a cover of "Sometimes Always," The Jesus and Mary Chain's collaboration with Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval from 1994. The 7"s b-side is the 2018 Adult Swim single "Adored," available physically for the first time.

Of the release Hatchie's Harriette Pilbeam says: "it was a dream come true to record this cover of one of my favourite collaborations with one of my favourite artists. I'm so glad it's finally getting released because it's extra special to me."

The limited Sometimes Always 7" is available for pre-order and due June 20th via Double Double Whammy and Heavenly/Ivy League. 100% of sales from this release on Bandcamp Day this Friday, June 5 will be donated to The Movement for Black Lives and The Loveland Foundation.

Last year, Hatchie released her critically acclaimed debut album, Keepsake, which The New York Times called "blissed-out but not blissful synth-pop," and NPR hailed as "gorgeous, fuzz-drenched dream-pop." VICE praised the songwriting as "timeless and inviting" and Paste called it "life affirming... every track here is a knockout." Keepsake is available now via Double Double Whammy.






