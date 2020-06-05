Jeremy Fetzer Announces Debut Instrumental EP "Phases"





With Steelism, Fetzer has performed on stages such as Newport Folk Festival, Austin City Limits, and the Kennedy Center. Fetzer has worked in the studio and on the stage with diverse artists including Kesha, Lambchop, Andrew Combs, Caitlin Rose, Ruby Amanfu, and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Jeremy Fetzer, best known as one half of the Nashville-based instrumental duo Steelism, has announced his debut solo instrumental EP Phases will be released on June 19. The EP will be the second release on his newly established instrumental imprint Fetizcon, distributed via Thirty Tigers.The video, directed by Jason Lee Denton, takes you on an expedition of natural landscapes with surreal surprises inspired by visuals of 1970s National Geographic and Fantastic Fungi."The Phases project is the preparation for a new life chapter. A hypnotic groove and melody carrying you on to the next journey through a series of cinematic musical landscapes," Fetzer explains. "These recordings were written and built as we waited for our first-born to arrive. The experimentation with these new sonic textures was calming as I changed my focus."Phases strings together four original instrumentals with melodic and textural interplay between a Fender Telecaster and analog synthesizers. Fetzer's experimentation in new textures was inspired by jazz guitarists Gábor Szabó and Bill Frisell as well as the recordings of Johnny Greenwood, Brazilian composer Antônio Carlos Jobim, and a newly acquired Moog. The EP was recorded with Steelism collaborator and co-producer Jon Estes and mixed by Grammy award-winning engineer Jeremy Ferguson at Battle Tapes studio.Fetzicon's inaugural release was Fetzer's first 7" solo single "Mendocino" featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Duane Eddy, an 18-piece studio orchestra recorded in Lisbon, Portugal and members of Steelism. The Nashville Scene said, "Wherever Fetzer takes his Telecaster, you can expect the melody lines to be clean and crisp and to lead off into places you didn't expect." The limited edition 7" single is now available for purchase.With Steelism, Fetzer has performed on stages such as Newport Folk Festival, Austin City Limits, and the Kennedy Center. Fetzer has worked in the studio and on the stage with diverse artists including Kesha, Lambchop, Andrew Combs, Caitlin Rose, Ruby Amanfu, and Jessie Baylin.



