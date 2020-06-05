Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 05/06/2020

Kanye West Donates $2m To Help George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery & Breonna Taylor's Families

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kanye West has given the hefty donation to the loved ones of the three victims - who were killed just because of the colour of their skin - as well as setting up a 529 college plan and covering college tuition for George's six-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Kanye will also donate to businesses in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois owned by black businessmen and women.

The support from the rapper comes after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody last week, sparking protests across the globe.

According to reports, West will provide the support for 6-year-old Gianna Floyd when she heads to college, while the $2m has been provided to charities associated with Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
West also donates to several black-owned businesses in Chicago and across the United States.

Floyd died after being pinned down by the neck for nearly nine minutes by officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest.






