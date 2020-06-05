Grammy-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Lyrica Anderson Releases New Music, Single "Μarriott" Topping Charts





As part of a larger narrative, the song weaves together the story of her struggles and crumbling relationships. It's a social media sensation that has amassed over 2,000 user-generated TikTok videos acquiring 4 million views, 2 million streams, and has been added into heavy rotation on BET, MTV, and Revolt TV in all within the first month of its release.



"Act a Fool," Lyrica's second single, will be released Friday, June 12, 2020 through a partnership with RIV



Collectively, Lyrica's solo projects have garnered 100+ million in streams. The artist has accomplished $30M in albums and single sales as a songwriter for various top music projects. She has penned hits for Billboard, Grammy-nominated pop, R&B, and rap artists legends like Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Demi Lovato, and Timbaland. She has written and recorded chart-topping albums and hit singles of her own, too, featuring notable artists Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Jason Derulo, and more. She has carefully crafted a solid career and fan base center around the quality of her sound.



"'Marriott' is a reflection of the personal and emotional challenges I've experienced. It's vulnerable, raw and authentic, and will relate to a lot of women," said Anderson. "I let loose even more on 'Act a Fool' and can't wait for my fans to hear it!"



Anderson is available for (virtual) interviews from her Los Angeles home.



As a triple threat, the Los Angeles-raised singer, songwriter, and producer stepped into a distinct group of the elite after grabbing her first Grammy Award win, proving that she is more than just world-play savvy; she's a full-blown superstar. With countless writing credits for the industry's leading living legends, Lyrica has been impacting the music world for more than a decade. No stranger to hit-making, Lyrica has been highly sought after for her writing talents contributing to numerous notable projects including Demi Lovato's "All Night Long," Chris Brown's "Party," Beyonce's " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The latest sultry, sexy, empowering single from multi-talented singer/songwriter/producer Lyrica Anderson, "Marriott," is climbing the music charts.As part of a larger narrative, the song weaves together the story of her struggles and crumbling relationships. It's a social media sensation that has amassed over 2,000 user-generated TikTok videos acquiring 4 million views, 2 million streams, and has been added into heavy rotation on BET, MTV, and Revolt TV in all within the first month of its release."Act a Fool," Lyrica's second single, will be released Friday, June 12, 2020 through a partnership with RIV Music and distributor Beatroot. RIV Music is an independent music label supported by the content studio, Riveting Entertainment, known for its current and previous collaborations with Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Lady GaGa, Post Malone, Tyga, G-Eazy, Redman and more.Collectively, Lyrica's solo projects have garnered 100+ million in streams. The artist has accomplished $30M in albums and single sales as a songwriter for various top music projects. She has penned hits for Billboard, Grammy-nominated pop, R&B, and rap artists legends like Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Demi Lovato, and Timbaland. She has written and recorded chart-topping albums and hit singles of her own, too, featuring notable artists Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Jason Derulo, and more. She has carefully crafted a solid career and fan base center around the quality of her sound."'Marriott' is a reflection of the personal and emotional challenges I've experienced. It's vulnerable, raw and authentic, and will relate to a lot of women," said Anderson. "I let loose even more on 'Act a Fool' and can't wait for my fans to hear it!"Anderson is available for (virtual) interviews from her Los Angeles home.As a triple threat, the Los Angeles-raised singer, songwriter, and producer stepped into a distinct group of the elite after grabbing her first Grammy Award win, proving that she is more than just world-play savvy; she's a full-blown superstar. With countless writing credits for the industry's leading living legends, Lyrica has been impacting the music world for more than a decade. No stranger to hit-making, Lyrica has been highly sought after for her writing talents contributing to numerous notable projects including Demi Lovato's "All Night Long," Chris Brown's "Party," Beyonce's " Jealous " and many more.



