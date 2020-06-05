Country Rock Songwriter Bryan Fox & Nappy Roots Release Collaborative New Summer Tune "That's About Me"





"Our sessions together are just so fun," said Fox. "We're all just friends making music together and having a great time. It's as simple as that. I think our different perspectives are what makes our collaborations so special. We are all seeing these different viewpoints come together, combining to make a song idea a lot better than anything we could have done alone. It's beyond my comprehension to believe that everyone isn't able to grasp this concept. We can all benefit from celebrating each other's differences."



"That's About Me" came together somewhat more abnormally than previous collaborations between these gracious Kentucky boys. This time, veteran producer Malcolm Springer took a shot at laying down some of the instrumental tracks first. Shortly thereafter, Fox, B.Stille, and



"This song isn't necessarily what country music needs, but it's what the world needs right now," said producer and co-songwriter, Malcolm Springer. "What a great bunch of guys to write and record with!"



Fox's daughters guide art direction for animated lyric video, premiering June 19

Creativity, inclusion and a strong sense of family runs deep in the Fox household. The country rocker's teenage daughters, Dylan (16) and Pepper Fox (14), created most of the artwork used in the song's animated lyric video, premiering June 19. The PG-themed video was produced by Clayton Luce of Darkstar Production Company, with additional artwork provided by renowned Louisville-based artist Jeral Tidwell.



"Everyone is just so eager to get back to having a little joy, lightheartedness, and fun in their lives, so that's what is so special about this project for me," Fox continued. "Every time I listen to the song, or watch the animated video with my daughter's artwork, it just makes me smile! I know we are all in need of reasons to smile and be happy right about now!"



Single Name: "That's About Me"

Label / Distribution: 10 Inch Wax / TuneCore

Producer / Studio: Malcolm Springer / House of Blues (Nashville)

Buy/Stream/Listen: smarturl.it/ThatsAboutMe

