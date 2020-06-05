Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05/06/2020

Sarah Jarosz Releases New Album World On The Ground Today Via Rounder Records - A "Wistful...Tantalizing" (Rolling Stone) Look At The Push And Pull Of Home

Sarah Jarosz Releases New Album World On The Ground Today Via Rounder Records - A "Wistful...Tantalizing" (Rolling Stone) Look At The Push And Pull Of Home

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Sarah Jarosz has released her first solo album in four years, World On The Ground (Rounder Records). The three-time GRAMMY winner's new collection looks at the inner lives of small-town characters caught between their desire to escape and embrace home. Produced by fellow multi-GRAMMY winner John Leventhal (Rosanne Cash, Elvis Costello) and set against Jarosz's own childhood on the tree-canopied banks of the Texas Hill Country, World On The Ground stands as a vivid portrait of tension and inertia in the artist's pastoral hometown of Wimberley (population 2,626).

Sarah, a regular on NPR's Live From Here with Chris Thile, made a special appearance on the show this past weekend with a stunning at-home performance of World On The Ground's "Maggie" - accompanied virtually by John Leventhal on guitar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt9-o9RpxFM

Sarah and John also shared their remote rendition of new track "Orange and Blue" via Garden & Gun, which called it a "gorgeous...vivid picture of the Texas Hill Country": https://found.ee/SJ_GG_620

Sarah recently chatted with Consequence of Sound about how high school reunions, first cars and Big Thief inspired the new album:https://found.ee/SJMaggieCOSOrigins

While quarantining in Nashville, Sarah stopped by the hallowed stage of The Station Inn to perform four new songs from World On The Ground for Rounder Records' The Roundup series, leading off with the album's radio single "Johnny": https://found.ee/TheRoundupEp8

Only 29, Sarah Jarosz has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments, starting with her first GRAMMY nod at age 18 for her 2009 debut, Song Up in Her Head. Following the release of her most recent solo album, 2016's Undercurrent, the Austin American-Statesman hailed Sarah as "poised and flawless...a heart-rending writer and the owner of a clarifying, powerful voice." In addition to her solo work, she is also a member of the GRAMMY-winning group I'm With Her.

WORLD ON THE GROUND TRACKLIST
Eve
Pay It No Mind
Hometown
Johnny
Orange and Blue
I'll Be Gone
Maggie
What Do I Do
Empty Square
Little Satchel

Sarah Jarosz:
Website: https://found.ee/SarahJaroszWebsite
Instagram: https://found.ee/SarahJaroszIG
YouTube: https://found.ee/SarahJaroszYT






Most read news of the week
Striking Live Performance Musicians Paradas Share Their Video 'Lost Cause'
Fourteen Year Old Pop Singer Ameerah Jay Is Taking The World By Storm With New Hit Single Survivor!!!
Amine Releases New Single "Riri"
LA Vision & Gigi D'Agostino Releases 'Hollywood'
Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Live Video For 'Fearless'
DaniLeigh Drops New Single "Dominican Mami"
Intercept Music Partners With Sounds Of Havana To Enter The Latin Market
HELM Launches Groundbreaking Portable Headphone Amplifier
Top40-Charts.com Is Closed In Observance Of #BlackOutTuesday




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0473161 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026993751525879 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how