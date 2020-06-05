Sarah Jarosz Releases New Album World On The Ground Today Via Rounder Records - A "Wistful...Tantalizing" (Rolling Stone) Look At The Push And Pull Of Home





YouTube: https://found.ee/SarahJaroszYT New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Sarah Jarosz has released her first solo album in four years, World On The Ground (Rounder Records). The three-time GRAMMY winner's new collection looks at the inner lives of small-town characters caught between their desire to escape and embrace home. Produced by fellow multi-GRAMMY winner John Leventhal (Rosanne Cash, Elvis Costello) and set against Jarosz's own childhood on the tree-canopied banks of the Texas Hill Country, World On The Ground stands as a vivid portrait of tension and inertia in the artist's pastoral hometown of Wimberley (population 2,626).Sarah, a regular on NPR's Live From Here with Chris Thile, made a special appearance on the show this past weekend with a stunning at-home performance of World On The Ground's "Maggie" - accompanied virtually by John Leventhal on guitar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt9-o9RpxFM Sarah and John also shared their remote rendition of new track "Orange and Blue" via Garden & Gun, which called it a "gorgeous...vivid picture of the Texas Hill Country": https://found.ee/SJ_GG_620 Sarah recently chatted with Consequence of Sound about how high school reunions, first cars and Big Thief inspired the new album:https://found.ee/SJMaggieCOSOriginsWhile quarantining in Nashville, Sarah stopped by the hallowed stage of The Station Inn to perform four new songs from World On The Ground for Rounder Records' The Roundup series, leading off with the album's radio single " Johnny ": https://found.ee/TheRoundupEp8Only 29, Sarah Jarosz has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments, starting with her first GRAMMY nod at age 18 for her 2009 debut, Song Up in Her Head. Following the release of her most recent solo album, 2016's Undercurrent, the Austin American-Statesman hailed Sarah as "poised and flawless...a heart-rending writer and the owner of a clarifying, powerful voice." In addition to her solo work, she is also a member of the GRAMMY-winning group I'm With Her.WORLD ON THE GROUND TRACKLISTEvePay It No MindHometownJohnny Orange and BlueI'll Be GoneMaggieWhat Do I DoEmpty Square Little Satchel Sarah Jarosz:Website: https://found.ee/SarahJaroszWebsiteInstagram: https://found.ee/SarahJaroszIGYouTube: https://found.ee/SarahJaroszYT



