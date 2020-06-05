Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 05/06/2020

Has The World Gone Mad? Check Out Silvertung's New Music Video!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Friday, June 5th, 2020 - Silvertung released their music video for "World Gone Mad". It is the second music video to be released from their (But, At What Cost??!) album recently released through Thermal Entertainment.

Speed Vincent notes "World Gone Mad" came to life in 2019. The song was written about coming together as one, instead of being separated. It wasn't written nor intended to be about the current situation we are living-in with the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the circumstance we are dealing with now, we wanted to create a positive video with our fans to show our unity and support. Now more than we could have imagined, the song reflects how the world is changing. We're in this together, regardless of the circumstances, and need to come together as one.

Stream or download today: https://ffm.to/silvertung.

Hailing from Baltimore, MD, Silvertung consists of Speed Vincent (vocals/guitar), Codey Red (guitar), Sam Sour (bass) and Boma Jax (drums). The band is currently prepping their next album release during the pandamic downtime.

Follow Silvertung on social media:

Official Site: https://www.silvertung.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Silvertungband/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silvertung_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/silvertung1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SILVERTUNGTV






