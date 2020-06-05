Powersquad New Album And Single Announcement





Album to be released 31 July 2020



Dimitriy comments: "It took about 4 years to make it happen. So, we had a lot of time to compose and think about all the songs on this opus, along with making a top-notch production. Some tracks like "Fill the Sky", "Return From The Grey" and "Mysterizer" sound really crazy and not typical for the Power Metal genre! But we tried to put something fresh, not just standard "verse-chorus-verse-chorus" pattern with shitload of doublebassdrums. I hope you'll enjoy this one!"



Album tracklist:



1.Book Of Myths

2.Fill The Sky

3.Return From The Grey

4.Vivid

5.Endless Sun

6.Sunset

7.Mysterizer

8.To The Land

9.Gardens Of Eden

10.Cold (Bonus Track)



