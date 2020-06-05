Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 05/06/2020

Powersquad New Album And Single Announcement

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ukrainian Symphonic Prog Power Metallers Powersquad led by Dimitriy Pavlovskiy from Majesty Of Revival returns with the new album "Mysterizer"!

Album to be released 31 July 2020

Dimitriy comments: "It took about 4 years to make it happen. So, we had a lot of time to compose and think about all the songs on this opus, along with making a top-notch production. Some tracks like "Fill the Sky", "Return From The Grey" and "Mysterizer" sound really crazy and not typical for the Power Metal genre! But we tried to put something fresh, not just standard "verse-chorus-verse-chorus" pattern with shitload of doublebassdrums. I hope you'll enjoy this one!"

Album tracklist:

1.Book Of Myths
2.Fill The Sky
3.Return From The Grey
4.Vivid
5.Endless Sun
6.Sunset
7.Mysterizer
8.To The Land
9.Gardens Of Eden
10.Cold (Bonus Track)

Cover art by Yelartie






