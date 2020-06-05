SINE Releases Her New Music Video "Desolate District" Ft. Chris Connelly





Rona Rougeheart, founder and principal songwriter of SINE, musical creativity is on high alert here and Connelly's lyrical prose and signature croon, sang in duet with Rougeheart, resonates immediately with the current times



Connelly discusses why he sang on Desolate District:



I felt a really strong connection to SINE's music so it was an honour to be asked to collaborate. The music is compelling, intelligent and that always pushes me in a very inspired direction, as far as my words, vision, and voice goes. Can't wait to do another some time



Rougeheart talks about how the collaboration came about:



I met Chris Connelly about 2 years ago through my partner,



Desolate District was co-produced by



SINE is an alternative rock/electronic band created and led by singer and drummer, Rona Rougeheart. She has stepped from behind the kit to create her own strong, sexy female fronted project that weaves dance beats with industrial noise and layers of booming bass, synths and guitars into a mix of jagged textures and dark, lush fusions. Rona was born in New York, the youngest daughter of a Taiwanese mother and Irish father. She grew up as a military child, living all over the U.S. and in Okinawa, Japan. Her father was a musician who taught her how to play keys and guitar. It wasn't until later, she decided to take up drums on her own. Early in her musical career, she played drums for multiple bands in Austin, TX, catching the eye of Gretsch



Chris Connelly was born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1964, after growing tired of singing Montiverdi in the school choir, he formed THE FINI TRIBE, with whom he persevered for several years, releasing a number of singles and signing to the WAXTRAX! Label, where very quickly he became fast friends with MINISTRY and it's rather precocious sibling THE REVOLTING COCKS...all of a sudden his world exploded with collaborations, from CABARET VOLTAIRE to KILLING JOKE and all manner of post-punk degenerates along the way.



Chris' lyrical content and song title seemed to predict our future, which makes this song so relevant to the current times. Wrought with a heavy, mid-tempo synthetic pulse and foreboding seductiveness, Desolate District marks a distinct and impressive advancement in SINE's high-fashion/dark aesthetic approach. Curse Mackey, known for his solo work as well as in Pigface, Evil Mothers and My life with the Thrill Kill Kult. This marks the third SINE track that Mackey has contributed to. The video was produced and edited by Rona Rougeheart in the early months of 2020 and was filmed in Austin, TX, Chicago, IL and Singapore. The idea was to compile footage from herself, Chris Connelly and performer, Sher Chew. She met Sher Chew through another performer she worked with previously last year, Vangeline. Drums who, in 2012, gave her her first endorsement. Gibraltar hardware also added her to their roster. In April, 2019, she landed a direct support slot for Peter Murphy in Orlando, FL for the 40th Anniversary of Bauhaus Ruby Tour with David J. The night seemed ill-fated when Peter was unable to perform, but was revitalized when she joined David J, Curse Mackey, Mark Gemini-Thwaite and Marc Slutsky for an impromptu performance of Bauhaus tunes. From that night, a new project emerged between David J, Curse Mackey and herself, to be released in 20/21. She continues to write new music and work on future collaborations. Early in her musical career, she played drums for multiple bands in Austin, TX, catching the eye of Gretsch Drums who, in 2012, gave her her first endorsement. Gibraltar hardware also added her to their roster. In April, 2019, she landed a direct support slot for Peter Murphy in Orlando, FL for the 40th Anniversary of Bauhaus Ruby Tour with David J. The night seemed ill-fated when Peter was unable to perform, but was revitalized when she joined David J, Curse Mackey, Mark Gemini-Thwaite and Marc Slutsky for an impromptu performance of Bauhaus tunes. From that night, a new project emerged between David J, Curse Mackey and herself, to be released in 20/21. She continues to write new music and work on future collaborations.Chris Connelly was born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1964, after growing tired of singing Montiverdi in the school choir, he formed THE FINI TRIBE, with whom he persevered for several years, releasing a number of singles and signing to the WAXTRAX! Black Needle Noise, Frontline Assembly, SINE and many others. He has authored 4 books, the most recent being the just published, The Heart Has to Ache Before It Learns to Beat.




