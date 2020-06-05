Introducing Hard Rock Band The Lonely Ones (Featuring Members Of Bobaflex)





Jake Earley - guitar / vocals New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. No strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones know what they want and know how to get it. The first singles "Eternal Sadness" and " The Lonely One " debuted in March of 2020.The Lonely Ones Tour Dates:July 18 - Pataskala, Ohio Desert Knights Annual Summer BashOctober 15 - Mishawaka, IN - Smokestack BrewOctober 16 - Janesville, WI - The Back BarOctober 17 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo CenterOctober 30 - Battle Creek, MI - Music FactoryOctober 31 - Akron, OH - EmpireThe Lonely Ones are:Marty McCoy - guitar / vocalsTommy Johnson - drumsJymmy Tolland - bass / vocalsJake Earley - guitar / vocals



