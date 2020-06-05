Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 05/06/2020

Introducing Hard Rock Band The Lonely Ones (Featuring Members Of Bobaflex)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. No strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones know what they want and know how to get it. The first singles "Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One" debuted in March of 2020.

The Lonely Ones Tour Dates:
July 18 - Pataskala, Ohio Desert Knights Annual Summer Bash
October 15 - Mishawaka, IN - Smokestack Brew
October 16 - Janesville, WI - The Back Bar
October 17 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center
October 30 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory
October 31 - Akron, OH - Empire

The Lonely Ones are:
Marty McCoy - guitar / vocals
Tommy Johnson - drums
Jymmy Tolland - bass / vocals
Jake Earley - guitar / vocals






