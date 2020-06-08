Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 08/06/2020

Nordic Folk Group Wardruna Reveal Music Video For New Single "Lyfjaberg"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After being forced to postpone the release of their upcoming album KVITRAVN to January 22, 2021 due to extenuating circumstances throughout the world, traditional Nordic folk outfit WARDRUNA decided now was not the time to be silent and headed into the studio to write and record a new song, "Lyfjaberg." The title translates to English as a 'healing-hill' or 'healing-mountain' and is known from Norse mythology and the Eddic poem Fjölsvinnsmál as a place of comfort and cure for the sick and sore who manage to climb the mountain and bear offerings at its shrines. WARDRUNA filmed a music video for "Lyfjaberg" that was filmed in the mountains of the island Tustna in Norway. Watch the video now, along with translated lyrics in the description, on YouTube HERE or streaming below.

The band shot the video in early May, when suddenly winter decided to return with full strength, and they ended up wading in half a meter of snow for three days and nights. On many levels, the process of making of this video reflected the meaning of the song itself. They all had to climb a few of their inner mountains to get it done.

"The song expresses that climbing a tough mountain, both in reality and metaphorically, is a mental as well as a physical effort," shares founding member and composer Einar Selvik. "I have tried to write this journey up the mountain as one for the mind and spirit as much as the feet and body. Anything of true value, comes at a true cost."
"Lyfjaberg" is available now across all digital platforms.
Stream/download it now at: https://wardruna.lnk.to/Lyfjaberg. Pre-order the single on limited 12″ white vinyl at https://wardruna.aisamerch.com/item/90844.






Most read news of the week
Guitarist Lawson Rollins' Imaginative "With The Wind" Hopes To Blow To The Top Of The Charts
Striking Live Performance Musicians Paradas Share Their Video 'Lost Cause'
Matt Fuller (Puddle Of Mudd) Releases Fugazi Cover Featuring Nick Mason The Living Dead Drummer
Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Live Video For 'Fearless'
LA Vision & Gigi D'Agostino Releases 'Hollywood'
Intercept Music Partners With Sounds Of Havana To Enter The Latin Market
Christian Hip-Hop Recording Artist Rhyan Lamarr Releases Powerful Visuals For New Single, "Fight Another Day" Lifted From His Debut Album, Rhyan Lamarr's: "aPERFECTmess (Volume 1)"
Ricky Martin Drops Surprise EP 'Pausa'; Hear 'Recuerdo' With Carla Morrison!
T. Graham Brown Partners With Time Lifefor Digital Re-Issue Of Four Classic Albums




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0230830 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022146701812744 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how