GroovHertz Music · I Love My Life (Radio Edit) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) I love my life" is the first single of the brand new house project GroovHertz.The song features Stefania Evangelista as lead singer, an italian vocalist that is collecting milions of views with the live performances from her home balcony during the COVID-19 emergency in Italy.GrooveHertz components are Rocco Agostino and Gionathan De Stradis.They are starting to work together after the sucessfull experience of their urban project of the early 2010s years. Listen below:



