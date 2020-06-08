Soul Train Dancer Tyrone The Bone Wesley Proctor Died June 6, 2020





It Is with a Very Heavy Heart to announce that my Brother in Dance ,Love and Life has passed away . We have to celebrate the Wonderful life that Tyrone "The Bone" Proctor, the Waack Doctor lived. One of the Most Legendary Soul Train Dancers of all time!! He was the person that first walked me into the Soul Train TV Studio and has been one of the biggest influences on my life and career. He has touched so many people around the world with his talent and crazy sense of humor. I`ve known him since I was 17 years old and can't imagine this world without him. He's Been teaching Waack Dancing in Japan, China and Globally after being the Main Pioneer of Waacking from the Clubs to Soul Train before I pegged the name Waacking because the way he taught it to us telling us; You Gotta Wack that head, you gotta wack those arms to the beat!! May His soul continue to dance eternally in our hearts and memories. My condolences to his blood family Debbie and Archie and his beautiful dance partner and sister Sharon Hill Woods. And to all the Soul Train Family and his students around the world. I Love you Big Brother.

Rest in Peace, brother Tyrone. Thank you for the incredible childhood memories. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two generations of soul music fans spent their Saturdays glued to the television to watch the music, the clothes and, of course, the dancers each week on Soul Train. And to many of us, the dancers became like family members - our cool older brothers or sisters. So we were sad today to see the Facebook post from Shalamar's Jeffrey Daniel, notifying us of the death of famed Soul Train dancer, Tyrone "The Bone" Proctor:

Rest in Peace, brother Tyrone. Thank you for the incredible childhood memories.




