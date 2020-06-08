Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 08/06/2020

Trey Songz Shares New Protest Anthem "How Many Times?"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The brutal murder of George Floyd has sparked a movement calling for justice in a police system that has allowed hate-fueled white supremacy to thrive and go unpunished for far too long. R&B lothario Trey Songz might not be the first name to come to mind when it comes to protest music. The multi-platinum artist, however, has quickly come up with a heartfelt, impactful tune speaking straightforwardly to the countless killings of black men at the hands of white cops in America.

On "2020 Riots: How Many Times," Songz cries out earnestly for an end to the violence and injustice. Bearing a gruffer tone than he usually employs, his phrasing speaks to the feelings of anguish and helplessness experienced as a result of systemic racism and the urgency of stopping the silence on it.
"So hard to sing these words out loud/All these beautiful, precious black lives/Lost in the name of senseless white pride/Tears falling from our eyes... You talkin' 'bout your city on fire/Where your rage when my people die/We ain't slaves, let my people fly/Now it's time, watch my people rise."

Written and produced with frequent collaborator Troy Taylor, a portion of the proceeds from the release of "How Many Times" will go to Black Lives Matter and the Community Justice Exchange's National Bail Fund Network.






