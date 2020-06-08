Trey Songz Shares New Protest Anthem "How Many Times?"





On "2020 Riots: How Many Times," Songz cries out earnestly for an end to the violence and injustice. Bearing a gruffer tone than he usually employs, his phrasing speaks to the feelings of anguish and helplessness experienced as a result of systemic racism and the urgency of stopping the silence on it.

"So hard to sing these words out loud/All these beautiful, precious black lives/Lost in the name of senseless white pride/Tears falling from our eyes... You talkin' 'bout your city on fire/Where your rage when my people die/We ain't slaves, let my people fly/Now it's time, watch my people rise."



