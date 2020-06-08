Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 08/06/2020

Lucky Daye Recruits The Legendary Babyface For "Shoulda"!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R&B star Lucky Daye reveal his debut album Painted, an album that earned rave review and award nominations, effectively putting Lucky on the map as the next singer to watch out for. This week, he returned with a new single titled "Shoulda," which features background assistance from legendary artist-producer Babyface.
As he prepares his follow up LP, Daye has recruited legendary singer, songwriter and producer Babyface to help on a cover of one of 'Face's biggest compositions, "Love Shoulda Brought You Home," first a hit for Toni Braxton in 1992, and now a loping new song by Daye simply called "Shoulda."

Like the original version, "Shoulda" tells the sad tale of a lover who has lost that someone special, and is trying to figure out why. The new version gives a nice, contemporary spin on the song, and it works nicely. And, of course, bringing along Babyface was a great move, too.






Most read news of the week
Guitarist Lawson Rollins' Imaginative "With The Wind" Hopes To Blow To The Top Of The Charts
Striking Live Performance Musicians Paradas Share Their Video 'Lost Cause'
Matt Fuller (Puddle Of Mudd) Releases Fugazi Cover Featuring Nick Mason The Living Dead Drummer
Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Live Video For 'Fearless'
LA Vision & Gigi D'Agostino Releases 'Hollywood'
Intercept Music Partners With Sounds Of Havana To Enter The Latin Market
Ricky Martin Drops Surprise EP 'Pausa'; Hear 'Recuerdo' With Carla Morrison!
T. Graham Brown Partners With Time Lifefor Digital Re-Issue Of Four Classic Albums
Pianist & Composer Jon Notar Releases Single 'To Ourselves'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0234051 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038228034973145 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how