Lucky Daye Recruits The Legendary Babyface For "Shoulda"!

R&B star Lucky Daye reveal his debut album Painted, an album that earned rave review and award nominations, effectively putting Lucky on the map as the next singer to watch out for. This week, he returned with a new single titled "Shoulda," which features background assistance from legendary artist-producer Babyface.As he prepares his follow up LP, Daye has recruited legendary singer, songwriter and producer Babyface to help on a cover of one of 'Face's biggest compositions, "Love Shoulda Brought You Home," first a hit for Toni Braxton in 1992, and now a loping new song by Daye simply called "Shoulda." "Shoulda" tells the sad tale of a lover who has lost that someone special, and is trying to figure out why. The new version gives a nice, contemporary spin on the song, and it works nicely. And, of course, bringing along Babyface was a great move, too.




