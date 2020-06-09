King Fed Joins Rod Wave, Lil Wayne, Jim Jones In Weekly Top 40





https://www.instagram.com/kingfed_/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The past few weeks have been all growth no stay for New York rapper King Fed. The 5th Dimensional Entertainment Artist and Co-founder finds himself growing major interest from listeners across the United States, UK and Canada. Reporting in at over 90K new listeners in that past 30 days via YouTube and Spotify alone. It comes at no surprise that the young break out artist now sits among some of raps elite in the Digtracks Top 50 Charts (Weekly).On one of the world's most competitive music charts Polo G and Bj The Chicago Kid come in at number one with "Wishing For A Hero," followed by YG with FTP at number two. Lil Wayne and Doja Cat with "Shimmy" and Run The Jewelz featuring 2 Chainz with "Out Of Sight" round out the Top 5. Other notable names on the chart include Young Dolph and Megan The Stallion at number 12, Jim Jones at number 20 and Kevin Gates at number 24.The story of the week though is King Fed. With his break out single "Well Ok" holding it's place at number 37 on the charts to kick off the week in the Top 40. His latest single " Burning Bridges " featuring Hated28 is also getting major acceptance by listeners across the globe - confirming that the talent is all real and so are his fans.With a 6 song EP "Its Not Even Summer Yet" set to hit stores on Friday, June 12, it would seem that the New York native is taking no breaks. Sources close to the artist are calling this EP "the prequel to his debut album." King Fed is due to speak on Dena Dons Radio on Tuesday, June 16 where more about his upcoming projects will be revealed.Visit the Digtracks Chart:https://www.digtracks.com/rankingFollow King Fed:https://www.instagram.com/kingfed_/



