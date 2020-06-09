Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/06/2020

King Fed Joins Rod Wave, Lil Wayne, Jim Jones In Weekly Top 40

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The past few weeks have been all growth no stay for New York rapper King Fed. The 5th Dimensional Entertainment Artist and Co-founder finds himself growing major interest from listeners across the United States, UK and Canada. Reporting in at over 90K new listeners in that past 30 days via YouTube and Spotify alone. It comes at no surprise that the young break out artist now sits among some of raps elite in the Digtracks Top 50 Charts (Weekly).

On one of the world's most competitive music charts Polo G and Bj The Chicago Kid come in at number one with "Wishing For A Hero," followed by YG with FTP at number two. Lil Wayne and Doja Cat with "Shimmy" and Run The Jewelz featuring 2 Chainz with "Out Of Sight" round out the Top 5. Other notable names on the chart include Young Dolph and Megan The Stallion at number 12, Jim Jones at number 20 and Kevin Gates at number 24.

The story of the week though is King Fed. With his break out single "Well Ok" holding it's place at number 37 on the charts to kick off the week in the Top 40. His latest single "Burning Bridges" featuring Hated28 is also getting major acceptance by listeners across the globe - confirming that the talent is all real and so are his fans.

With a 6 song EP "Its Not Even Summer Yet" set to hit stores on Friday, June 12, it would seem that the New York native is taking no breaks. Sources close to the artist are calling this EP "the prequel to his debut album." King Fed is due to speak on Dena Dons Radio on Tuesday, June 16 where more about his upcoming projects will be revealed.

Visit the Digtracks Chart:
https://www.digtracks.com/ranking

Follow King Fed:
https://www.instagram.com/kingfed_/






Most read news of the week
Striking Live Performance Musicians Paradas Share Their Video 'Lost Cause'
Ricky Martin Drops Surprise EP 'Pausa'; Hear 'Recuerdo' With Carla Morrison!
Bananagun Releases New Single 'The Master'
Galactic Shares Music Video For 'Something's Wrong With This Picture'
Powerman 5000 Release Their First Single & Video 'Black Lipstick'
Kanye West Donates $2m To Help George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery & Breonna Taylor's Families
Grammy-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Lyrica Anderson Releases New Music, Single "Μarriott" Topping Charts
Make Music New York To Go Virtual In The Time Of OVID-19
SINE Releases Her New Music Video "Desolate District" Ft. Chris Connelly




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0230961 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018079280853271 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how