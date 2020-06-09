Ryan Hagan Releases Killer Remix Package To New Single 'You Deserve Better'



"An awesome wonky groove and a killer remix package...You Deserve Better deserves to be heard" Matterz Magazine

"You Deserve Better is the new wobbly R&B/pop single by Ryan Hagan, a New York singer/songwriter and talented pianist. The single is produced by Grammy nominated producer Bryan Todd and released on his label, 2220 Records. The release includes an A-list remix package, with versions from Kingdom 93, Charlie Hedges & Eddie Craig and Routes.

Ryan started his career as a performer by singing in churches as a young boy. He is a self-taught pianist and has a talent for songwriting. Growing up, he enjoyed success as a nationally-acclaimed athlete, however after a career-ending injury, turned his focus to his first love: music. Come to You and Jimmy Fallon have received nearly half a million streams on Spotify, and You Deserve Better has already been well received at club and radio, with the remix package is eagerly awaited. Ryan has a loyal fanbase - accruing 21k followers on Instagram. Ryan plans to tour Europe when stage shows are permitted again. In the meantime, catch his acoustic videos on his socials.

www.instagram.com/ryanhaganmusic/?hl=en




