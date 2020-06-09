Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/06/2020

Ryan Hagan Releases Killer Remix Package To New Single 'You Deserve Better'

Ryan Hagan Releases Killer Remix Package To New Single 'You Deserve Better'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "An awesome wonky groove and a killer remix package...You Deserve Better deserves to be heard" Matterz Magazine
"You Deserve Better is the new wobbly R&B/pop single by Ryan Hagan, a New York singer/songwriter and talented pianist. The single is produced by Grammy nominated producer Bryan Todd and released on his label, 2220 Records. The release includes an A-list remix package, with versions from Kingdom 93, Charlie Hedges & Eddie Craig and Routes."

Ryan started his career as a performer by singing in churches as a young boy. He is a self-taught pianist and has a talent for songwriting. Growing up, he enjoyed success as a nationally-acclaimed athlete, however after a career-ending injury, turned his focus to his first love: music. Come to You and Jimmy Fallon have received nearly half a million streams on Spotify, and You Deserve Better has already been well received at club and radio, with the remix package is eagerly awaited. Ryan has a loyal fanbase - accruing 21k followers on Instagram. Ryan plans to tour Europe when stage shows are permitted again. In the meantime, catch his acoustic videos on his socials.
www.instagram.com/ryanhaganmusic/?hl=en






Most read news of the week
Striking Live Performance Musicians Paradas Share Their Video 'Lost Cause'
Ricky Martin Drops Surprise EP 'Pausa'; Hear 'Recuerdo' With Carla Morrison!
Bananagun Releases New Single 'The Master'
Galactic Shares Music Video For 'Something's Wrong With This Picture'
Powerman 5000 Release Their First Single & Video 'Black Lipstick'
Kanye West Donates $2m To Help George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery & Breonna Taylor's Families
Grammy-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Lyrica Anderson Releases New Music, Single "Μarriott" Topping Charts
Make Music New York To Go Virtual In The Time Of OVID-19
SINE Releases Her New Music Video "Desolate District" Ft. Chris Connelly




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0262139 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025520324707031 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how