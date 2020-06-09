Watch The Final Episode Of The Rolling Stones' #ExtraLicks Voodoo Lounge Tour Performances





YouTube Premieres is a feature that lets artists and their teams build anticipation and create a unique moment around a music video release on YouTube. The feature transforms the way fans view and engage with content by creating an event where fans and artists directly engage and enjoy the experience together in an interactive way. Premieres radically change how music video content is released, turning the watching experience into a communal moment. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As part of YouTube's #StayHome campaign, The Rolling Stones' weekly series "Extra Licks" on their official YouTube channel has brought fans across the globe together, with thrilling exclusive live bonus footage from the world's premier rock'n'roll band.The closing episode of #ExtraLicks was streamed worldwide on June 7 exclusively on YouTube, featuring some rare performances from The Voodoo Lounge Tour. Filmed at the Giants Stadium in New Jersey in August 1994, these songs were not included in the core setlist on the rest of the tour. The show's stunningly futuristic staging was way ahead of its time and set a new high-water mark in stadium show production through the rest of the decade. 6.5M fans heartily agreed at the time.Available digitally for the first time—the #ExtraLicks Voodoo Lounge Tour performances, uploaded as YouTube Premiere's, continue the streaming of a series of bonus features from six concert films from the band's career. This series is in partnership with The Rolling Stones and Eagle Rock Entertainment.The Rolling Stones recently released a new single entitled, "Living In A Ghost Town," that was created and recorded in Los Angeles, London and in isolation. The track was released in tandem with a brand-new music video that Premiered exclusively on YouTube and has had over 6 million views to date.YouTube Premieres is a feature that lets artists and their teams build anticipation and create a unique moment around a music video release on YouTube. The feature transforms the way fans view and engage with content by creating an event where fans and artists directly engage and enjoy the experience together in an interactive way. Premieres radically change how music video content is released, turning the watching experience into a communal moment.



