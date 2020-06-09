Jordan Lehning Announces New Album 'Little Idols'





Jordan Lehning was first introduced to music by his father, a legendary producer known for his work with Randy Travis, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville composer/producer/artist Jordan Lehning has announced the August 7 release of his cinematic new album Little Idols. As a celebrated producer, Lehning has worked with the likes of Caitlin Rose, Rodney Crowell and Andrew Combs, in addition to writing and tracking string arrangements for Kacey Musgraves, Burt Bacharach, Brett Eldridge, Leon Bridges and more. Along with the announcement, Lehning has released the first track "Oolaloom", which acts as the opening credits to a whirlwind story that unfolds over the length of the album."'Oolaloom' acts as a prologue in the story of Little Idols," explains Lehning. "The main character addresses the audience imploring them to 'sing along a secret song' that then sets in motion the events to follow. The music was written and recorded first, and once I understood the purpose of the song in the context of the record the lyrics came together quickly. Street sounds can be heard throughout, as well as acoustic guitar, pitched percussion, keyboards, upright bass, strings and winds."Approaching the process from a director's perspective, Jordan Lehning crafted Little Idols in the style of a short film while drawing on the focused, deliberate works of filmmakers like Ingmar Bergman. The album takes place over the course of a week, recounting a passionate affair between a married woman and a single man who grapple with the persisting conflict of right and wrong, free will and fate, connection and commitment. Each song acts as its own scene, illustrated by intimate vocals, breathy woodwinds and sweeping strings that weave through strategic interludes marking the narrative's forward motion. Beginning with the swirling opening track "Oolaloom", with an off-kilter time signature that hints at the impending chaos, a flirtatious anticipation builds before erupting with the explosive end of "Passing The Time" and moving into the remorseful aftermath of the album's second half. The story concludes with "Only That You're Gone", as our protagonist pieces his life back together and the closing credits roll. Little Idols is a poignant, literate collection of songs encouraging repeated listens."You have to be patient watching a Bergman film," Lehning elaborates. "They're very still, but they're brilliant at capturing the quiet amidst the loud. I envisioned this album as something similar, a tonal exploration set within the eye of the storm."Jordan Lehning was first introduced to music by his father, a legendary producer known for his work with Randy Travis, George Jones and Waylon Jennings. Developing an early passion for classical and experimental music, he studied the subject in college before returning to Nashville to open his own studio. In addition to producing, composing and arranging on a number of notable records, Lehning has played in several bands and released a pair of his own critically acclaimed solo albums, Jordan Sings! and Long Live The Dead, in 2018. Little Idols is his most complete body of work to date and represents the culmination of years spent honing his craft and developing a unique perspective.



