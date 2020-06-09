Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 09/06/2020

Olivia Swann Releases Music Video For 'Salty'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising British artist Olivia Swann shares the quirky official music video for her latest single, 'Salty' feat. Jane Handcock. The video will support The Marsha P. Johnson Institute which is specifically a Black LGBTQ+ charity mainly focusing on supporting Black Trans people based in the USA. A donation link can be found underneath the video link on YouTube.

'Salty' has already prickled ears in the US, UK and Australia with radio support from Apple Music Beats 1, RINSE FM, and BBC 1Xtra, and this song is a taste of the delicious things to come from the up and coming artist.

'So this video is a little taster into my world! It's your first look into how I really feel about someone stealing my sneakers. Plus a little dancing, a little acting the fool with Jane Handcock and obviously me hanging out, in a bathtub filled with balls' - Olivia on Salty official video.

For Swann, subverting expectations has always been part of the game plan. It was while working in Paris that she was invited to an audition for the prestigious Berklee College of Music. She was awarded a place, deferred her business degree at University of Exeter, hopped on the next plane to Boston, USA and never looked back.

Drawing a line from Outkast & Erykah Badu mixed with the classics of Chet Baker, Amy Winehouse, with an air of the cheek of Lily Allen, Swann's aural aesthetic combines an appreciation of gospel, jazz and R&B, honed from graduating at one of the most respected music schools on the planet.

That all comes together on 'Salty', featuring California Bay R&B artist Jane Handcock; her starter gun single and first of many to be released over the coming year. Written & produced alongside American peers, it combines a laid back, West Coast groove and sophisticated R&B vocal production with a syncopated melodic line that's entirely her own. And yes, it's most definitely about a housemate blatantly stealing her sneakers.

Swann was also recently featured with the track 'Looking For Love' on Rico Love's Emerging Women of R&B album alongside the likes of Ling Hussle, Sevyn Streeter, Deborah Cox and K. Michelle.






