Billy Currington Celebrates Five Year Anniversary Of Gold-Certified Album "Summer Forever"

*Produced by Dann Huff and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country star, Billy Currington, celebrates the five-year anniversary of his Gold-certified album, Summer Forever, this month. The critically acclaimed album was first released June 2, 2015 and debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart June 19, 2015. To commemorate the album's anniversary, Currington released a video highlighting his hit songs on the record - Watch below!Summer Forever has earned three Platinum-certified No. 1 singles, "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To," "Do I Make You Wanna," and "Don't It." Recorded in Nashville, Tenn., the Georgia native recruited an all-star lineup of songwriters to contribute to the project including Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Cole Swindell, Florida Georgia Line, Shy Carter, Cary Barlowe, Jimmy Robbins, and many more.Summer Forever Track Listing:1. Don't ItWritten by Jaren Johnston, Ashley Gorley and Ross Copperman2. Drinkin' Town With A Football ProblemWritten by Aaron Henningsen, Brian Henningsen, Clara Henningsen, Elizabeth McDavid Elkins and Vanessa Ann Olivarez3. Wake Me UpWritten by Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins and Ashley Gorley4. Good Night (Featuring Jessie James)Written by Daniel Tashian, Claire Guerreso and Rosi Golan5. Jonesin'Written by Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Hillary Lindsey6. Give It To Me StraightWritten by Abe Stoklasa and Mark Trussell7. It Don't Hurt Like It Used ToWritten by Billy Currington, Cary Barlowe and Shy Carter8. Nowhere TownWritten by Aimee Mayo-Lindsey, Chris Lindsey and Josh Osborne9. Do I Make You WannaWritten by Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell, Matt Jenkins and Jerry Flowers10. Sweet LoveWritten by Donovan Woods, Madeleine Slate and Dan Swinimer11. SoundtrackWritten by Bobby Huff and Ben Burgess12. Summer Forever*Written by Cole Swindell, Jaren Johnston, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard and Jesse FrasureProduced by Dann Huff*Produced by Dann Huff and Jesse Frasure.



