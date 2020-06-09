Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 09/06/2020

Billy Currington Celebrates Five Year Anniversary Of Gold-Certified Album "Summer Forever"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country star, Billy Currington, celebrates the five-year anniversary of his Gold-certified album, Summer Forever, this month. The critically acclaimed album was first released June 2, 2015 and debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart June 19, 2015. To commemorate the album's anniversary, Currington released a video highlighting his hit songs on the record - Watch below!

Summer Forever has earned three Platinum-certified No. 1 singles, "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To," "Do I Make You Wanna," and "Don't It." Recorded in Nashville, Tenn., the Georgia native recruited an all-star lineup of songwriters to contribute to the project including Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Cole Swindell, Florida Georgia Line, Shy Carter, Cary Barlowe, Jimmy Robbins, and many more.

Summer Forever Track Listing:

1. Don't It
Written by Jaren Johnston, Ashley Gorley and Ross Copperman

2. Drinkin' Town With A Football Problem
Written by Aaron Henningsen, Brian Henningsen, Clara Henningsen, Elizabeth McDavid Elkins and Vanessa Ann Olivarez

3. Wake Me Up
Written by Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins and Ashley Gorley

4. Good Night (Featuring Jessie James)
Written by Daniel Tashian, Claire Guerreso and Rosi Golan

5. Jonesin'
Written by Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Hillary Lindsey

6. Give It To Me Straight
Written by Abe Stoklasa and Mark Trussell

7. It Don't Hurt Like It Used To
Written by Billy Currington, Cary Barlowe and Shy Carter

8. Nowhere Town
Written by Aimee Mayo-Lindsey, Chris Lindsey and Josh Osborne

9. Do I Make You Wanna
Written by Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell, Matt Jenkins and Jerry Flowers

10. Sweet Love
Written by Donovan Woods, Madeleine Slate and Dan Swinimer

11. Soundtrack
Written by Bobby Huff and Ben Burgess

12. Summer Forever*
Written by Cole Swindell, Jaren Johnston, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard and Jesse Frasure
Produced by Dann Huff
*Produced by Dann Huff and Jesse Frasure.






