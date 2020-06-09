Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 09/06/2020

Switchfoot To Host BRO-AM 2020 Live Stream Concert On June 27, 2020

Switchfoot To Host BRO-AM 2020 Live Stream Concert On June 27, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In 2005, after traveling the world, GRAMMY Award winning rock band SWITCHFOOT dreamed up an idea to give back to their home- town that supported them as surfers and musicians. They wanted to rally their great community encouraging everyone to "Play Your Part" by in- vesting in local kids who need a hand up. Sixteen years later, their idea has grown into two iconic San Diego events with more than 17,000 annual attendees from all over the world - the BRO-AM Benefit Party and BRO-AM Beach Fest.

While the world and BRO-AM events look different this year, many kids are still in need, some now more than ever. Hope is not cancelled! To continue their annual giving movement, SWITCHFOOT invites friends all over the world to join BRO-AM 2020 - an online live stream event.

Event proceeds will support both national and San Diego youth initiatives of the BRO-AM Foundation's 2020 beneficiaries: Feeding America, A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch Schools and VH1 Save The Music.

Live Stream highlights will include live commentary by Drew Shirley (SWITCHFOOT Guitarist) and Chris Cote (World Surf League), surf highlights, and an epic live music lineup including SWITCHFOOT, NEEDTOBREATHE, Judah Akers from Judah and the Lion and Colony House. (additional artists may be added).
Thanks to our Event Sponsors including: BMW Encinitas, Suja Juice, Viasat.






