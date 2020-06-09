Mya Shares New Track "Space And Time"





Sonically, the guitar driven song evokes the lighthearted and happy feelings of Mya's earlier works like "

With lyrics like "You're gonna feel much better/When you can heal much better/You're deal gonna much better/If you take some space and time," there is no way to listen to this song and not feel better when it is over. This may be the closest thing to musical healing we have had since Des'Ree released "You Gotta Be."

Mya has been so consistent as of late. At this point, a new album is a must. Listen "Space and Time" below:



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just a month after releasing "You Got Me, Pt. II", R&B veteran Mya is back with her new single "Space and Time." The uplifting song could not have come at a better time. Produced by super group Louis York (Claude Kelly, Chuck Harmony), the song emphasizes the importance of self-care. With the world dealing with police brutality, COVID-19, and being quarantined it is easy to feel anxious, depressed and overwhelmed. If music is indeed medicine, this song is just what the doctor prescribed.Sonically, the guitar driven song evokes the lighthearted and happy feelings of Mya's earlier works like " Fallin " but with a modern twist. Vocally, Mya's angelic tone elevates the track to new heights as she layers it throughout the chorus as the song progresses.With lyrics like "You're gonna feel much better/When you can heal much better/You're deal gonna much better/If you take some space and time," there is no way to listen to this song and not feel better when it is over. This may be the closest thing to musical healing we have had since Des'Ree released "You Gotta Be."Mya has been so consistent as of late. At this point, a new album is a must. Listen "Space and Time" below:



