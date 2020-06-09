DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Rises To No 1 On Billboard Hot 100

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
DaBaby's "Rockstar," featuring Roddy Ricch, ascends to N. 1, from No 3, on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. DaBaby
scores his first Hot 100 leader and Roddy Ricch
adds his second.
"@DaBabyDaBaby's 'Rockstar,' featuring @RoddyRicch, officially hits No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for the first time," Billboard wrote. This marks DaBaby's first career No. 1 song, and Roddy Ricch
his second, after "The Box."
The tune improves thanks to a mix of very healthy streams and gains both on the sales and radio fronts. Also helping the cut run the show this time around is the less-than-stellar performance of last week's champion, Lady Gaga
and Ariana
Grande's "Rain on Me," which falls from first to fifth place in its second stay on the tally.
Impressively, Ricch has now sent both of his two top 10 hits on the Hot 100 to No. 1, so his record remains perfect. DaBaby
has also landed a pair of placements inside the area, but his first hit, last year's "Suge," only rose as high as No. 7.
"Rockstar
" is featured on DaBaby's most recent album Blame It on Baby, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard back in April. It is the highest-charting of the dozen songs from the project that have appeared on the Hot 100 at one point or another.
As "Rockstar
" ascends on the Hot 100, this frame is now the sixth in a row to see the throne swap owners, a rate of turnover which remains rare. Throughout the past six turns, the No. 1 spot has been controlled by Travis
Scott and Kid Cudi's "The Scotts," Doja Cat
and Nicki Minaj's "Say So," Justin Bieber
and Grande's "Stuck With U," Megan Thee Stallion
and Beyoncé's "Savage
" and most recently, Gaga and Grande's "Rain on Me."
Elsewhere in the top 10, Lady Gaga
and Ariana
Grande's "Rain on Me" falls to No. 5 after debuting at No. 1 last week. Drake's "Toosie Slide
" holds at No. 6, Justin Bieber's "Intentions
" featuring Quavo
climbs 9-8, and Roddy Ricch's "The Box
" drops 8-9.
SAINt JHN
rounds out the top 10 with "Roses," which rises 14-10, marking his first top 10 entry. The song, which was originally released in 2018, saw a boost thanks to a newly-released remix with Future.