Pharmacose Releases Official Music Video For "The Clearing"





"I wrote 'The Clearing' during a recovery phase of a manic episode I had a couple of years back. I was trying to get my life back in order and was trying to come to terms with my diagnosis. During the verses I am almost reliving what I felt like during the episode: 'Raging and reckless, out of control.' But the chorus is me, looking backward, making sense of what was going on during that time. There is a sort of internal dialogue that I am having, trying to convince myself that things are going to be okay. I think in the end I do manage to convince myself, but not before reliving the chaos." - Wes Jones (Singer)



Track List:

1. Alternate Reality

2. Checked Out

3. The Clearing

4. Victory at Wit's End

5. I Keep Dreaming of the Sun

6. Perfect Pharmaceutical



Advance Praise for Prescription Fiction Vol. 1:

"Pharmacose hits it hard with a strong debut EP that is bound to open a number of doors for them. The songs feel well-written and creative, while nostalgic for rock music of the last two decades. Despite how reminiscent Pharmcose may sound, Prescription Fiction, Pt. 1 comes across as fresh in 2020, and will leave listeners curious for more." - The Spill Magazine



"The band's debut EP, Prescription Fiction, Part 1, consists of six hard-driving but melodic tracks...There's a mix of hard-driving rock and roll, punctuated on some verses with the melodic aplomb of alternative, with the modern sensibilities of emotional music." - BANGS!



"Musically this is a big record. Each of the six songs on 'Prescription Fiction Part 1' are edgy all-out rockers that would sit nicely on alternative radio playlists. This mini album is super strong. Just like you." - Devolution Magazine New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jacksonville, FL Alternative Rock Band PHARMACOSE has released the official music video for "The Clearing." Directed by Kurt St. Thomas, " The Clearing " is a psychologically introspective, punk infused track off of the band's new EP, Prescription Fiction, Vol 1, out now via Silent Majority Group."I wrote 'The Clearing' during a recovery phase of a manic episode I had a couple of years back. I was trying to get my life back in order and was trying to come to terms with my diagnosis. During the verses I am almost reliving what I felt like during the episode: 'Raging and reckless, out of control.' But the chorus is me, looking backward, making sense of what was going on during that time. There is a sort of internal dialogue that I am having, trying to convince myself that things are going to be okay. I think in the end I do manage to convince myself, but not before reliving the chaos." - Wes Jones (Singer)Track List:1. Alternate Reality2. Checked Out3. The Clearing4. Victory at Wit's End5. I Keep Dreaming of the Sun6. Perfect PharmaceuticalAdvance Praise for Prescription Fiction Vol. 1:"Pharmacose hits it hard with a strong debut EP that is bound to open a number of doors for them. The songs feel well-written and creative, while nostalgic for rock music of the last two decades. Despite how reminiscent Pharmcose may sound, Prescription Fiction, Pt. 1 comes across as fresh in 2020, and will leave listeners curious for more." - The Spill Magazine"The band's debut EP, Prescription Fiction, Part 1, consists of six hard-driving but melodic tracks...There's a mix of hard-driving rock and roll, punctuated on some verses with the melodic aplomb of alternative, with the modern sensibilities of emotional music." - BANGS! Music & Entertainment"Musically this is a big record. Each of the six songs on 'Prescription Fiction Part 1' are edgy all-out rockers that would sit nicely on alternative radio playlists. This mini album is super strong. Just like you." - Devolution Magazine



