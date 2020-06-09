Pharmacose Releases Official Music Video For "The Clearing"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Jacksonville, FL Alternative Rock Band PHARMACOSE has released the official music video for "The Clearing." Directed by Kurt St. Thomas, "The Clearing
" is a psychologically introspective, punk infused track off of the band's new EP, Prescription Fiction, Vol 1, out now via Silent Majority Group.
"I wrote 'The Clearing' during a recovery phase of a manic episode I had a couple of years back. I was trying to get my life back in order and was trying to come to terms with my diagnosis. During the verses I am almost reliving what I felt like during the episode: 'Raging and reckless, out of control.' But the chorus is me, looking backward, making sense of what was going on during that time. There is a sort of internal dialogue that I am having, trying to convince myself that things are going to be okay. I think in the end I do manage to convince myself, but not before reliving the chaos." - Wes Jones (Singer)
Track List:
1. Alternate Reality
2. Checked Out
3. The Clearing
4. Victory at Wit's End
5. I Keep Dreaming of the Sun
6. Perfect Pharmaceutical
Advance Praise for Prescription Fiction Vol. 1:
"Pharmacose hits it hard with a strong debut EP that is bound to open a number of doors for them. The songs feel well-written and creative, while nostalgic for rock music of the last two decades. Despite how reminiscent Pharmcose may sound, Prescription Fiction, Pt. 1 comes across as fresh in 2020, and will leave listeners curious for more." - The Spill Magazine
"The band's debut EP, Prescription Fiction, Part 1, consists of six hard-driving but melodic tracks...There's a mix of hard-driving rock and roll, punctuated on some verses with the melodic aplomb of alternative, with the modern sensibilities of emotional music." - BANGS! Music
& Entertainment
"Musically this is a big record. Each of the six songs on 'Prescription Fiction Part 1' are edgy all-out rockers that would sit nicely on alternative radio playlists. This mini album is super strong. Just like you." - Devolution Magazine