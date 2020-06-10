Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 10/06/2020

Alex Messina Drops "Start Again"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alex Messina's latest release 'Start Again' is a 90s inspired Ibiza track with deep arpeggios and dramatic synths that consumes you from the very first beat. As the track progressively builds, the main groove kicks in with its stomping basslines and emotional piano melodies.
Best summed up as an anomalous blend of Trance and Progressive with a hint of those classic House elements that everybody loves, 'Start Again' provides an uplifting, nostalgic and euphoric vibe that amounts to the perfect electronic hit. Alex has once again proven his apt for drawing on his old-school inspirations and revamping them into fresh, contemporary dance tracks.

Alex holds a devotion to the intricacies of music theory and sound design from the point of frequencies and wave forms which make his music so interesting to listen to. Alex is on a constant mission to re-invest and experiment with his sounds and influences, paying close attention to every beat and ensuring his music is the best it can be. The focus Alex put into these elements gives his fans a new stance of listening to electronic music.
Alex's 'Start Again' is out now. Listen to Start Again:
https://open.spotify.com/album/4fhHyi3Wd2vSfI2GrLZvPr?si=_Dhte64QTG6o2UheqF2_Zw
www.instagram.com/alexmessinaproducer_official
www.facebook.com/alexmessina.it






