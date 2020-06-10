Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 10/06/2020

'SOS' Reaches Over 150,000 Streams, Hits Top-5 In The Music Week Club Charts

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'SOS' reaches over 150,000 streams, hits top five in the Music Week Club charts!
Delena, the girl from Ukraine slowly and steadily cracking the UK, has a lot to celebrate in lockdown. Latest track 'SOS' has not only garnered her over 150,000 streams, but it has just broken into the top five in the Music Week Club Charts!

It's a big landmark for the alt-pop superstar in the making, who previously made it big with track 'Animal', which earned her a lot of attention due to the hard-hitting music video and critiques of beauty standards.

There has always been a ferocious kind of femininity in Delena's music, and 'SOS' is no different. It deals with the fall out of a toxic relationship, and sees Delena finding strength in her own vulnerability - in calling out for help, she ends up saving herself.

It's the anthem for the apocalypse, tapping into a common consciousness of panic and frustration, and according to Popjustice, it's "precisely the song we need" at this moment in time. Praise indeed.






