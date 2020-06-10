'SOS' Reaches Over 150,000 Streams, Hits Top-5 In The Music Week Club Charts



Delena, the girl from Ukraine slowly and steadily cracking the UK, has a lot to celebrate in lockdown. Latest track 'SOS' has not only garnered her over 150,000 streams, but it has just broken into the top five in the



It's a big landmark for the alt-pop superstar in the making, who previously made it big with track 'Animal', which earned her a lot of attention due to the hard-hitting music video and critiques of beauty standards.



There has always been a ferocious kind of femininity in Delena's music, and 'SOS' is no different. It deals with the fall out of a toxic relationship, and sees Delena finding strength in her own vulnerability - in calling out for help, she ends up saving herself.



