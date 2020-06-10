The Gooms Share New Video 'Free Sweaters? Fantastic!'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based indie rock quartet The Gooms have premiered their new video for "Free Sweaters? Fantastic!" today via Buzzbands.LA. The track is featured on The Gooms debut album Laugh. due July 24. The band will perform a special concert on Twitch from The Social Sanctuary Project LA this Thursday, June 11 at 8pm PT. Tune in here.



Discussing "Free Sweaters? Fantastic!" The Gooms state, "We're slowly, but surely unraveling in the face of deciding which version of ourselves we want to be today - something many of us are feeling right now."

"Free Sweaters? Fantastic!" is the feverish ramblings of someone completely losing their mind and spiraling out of control. The rhythmic structure and chord progressions give the song an upbeat and humorous demeanor, while the lyrical structure is meant to feel staggered, as if the brain is moving faster than the mouth."



The video personifies each member of the band trying on different outfits with unbearable laughter, constant character changes, and the complete loss of their collective sense. It is a frustrating search for identity riddled uncertainty with a lack of self-confidence and exploration. From a pirate to a drunk wealthy housewife, a vampire to a fancy man. "It's the dark undertones of the song that are layered with silly jiggling and flailing air guitar that make for an eye catching music video you can't help but dance to," the band concludes.



The Gooms' upcoming debut album, Laugh. is a collection of upbeat songs with dark undertones of mingling comic and tragic elements, the album's various emotional dissonances animate the band's exploration of relationships/love/limitations, personal growth through chaos and inward brooding [Pre-save here.]



The period at the end of Laugh. underscores the fact that the album is a directive-to laugh in the face of sadness, even if you don't feel like it. "The idea of the album is basically having to live your daily life while also facing some sort of tragedy," the band says. "We paired upbeat music with intense lyrical themes to create an album that explores the contrast between light and dark, happy and sad, and the line that often blurs them all together."



