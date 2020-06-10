Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Extends Registration Deadline & Announces 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony





Following its tremendous success, the 2020-2021 Marvin Hamlisch International



Composers from around the world are eligible and encouraged to compete, by registering online now for the 2020-2021 Marvin Hamlisch International



The actual 2020-2021 awards ceremony and concert is planned for Monday, March 22, 2021 at Queens College's Lefrak Concert Hall of the Kupferberg Center for the Arts in New York.



The Marvin Hamlisch International



The Marvin Hamlisch international



The Marvin Hamlisch international

www.marvinhamlisch.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The enduring legacy of one of America's most decorated composers has been the basis for launching the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards, aimed at recognizing and enabling the next generation of music composition talent. The sold out inaugural concert and awards ceremony last year in New York was organized in collaboration with Queens College and took place at Lefrak Concert Hall of the Kupferberg Center for the Arts. Celebrities Martha Stewart, Brian d'Arcy James, Robert Klein, Joe Torre, Marissa McGowan and Paul Shaffer presented the awards and star singer Capathia Jenkins made a surprise guest appearance.Following its tremendous success, the 2020-2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards extended its registration period and expanded the competition categories to enable musicians to apply in the following musical genres: Composition for Musical Theatre, Film/Media Scoring, Classical Composition and Jazz Composition. Composers worldwide will be eligible to compete in categories for Youth (under 18) and Emerging Composers (pre-professional composers aged 18+) for sponsored prize packages.Composers from around the world are eligible and encouraged to compete, by registering online now for the 2020-2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards. Registration is open till August 31, 2020 and works can be submitted till September 30, 2020; all detailed information can be found at www.hamlischawards.org.The actual 2020-2021 awards ceremony and concert is planned for Monday, March 22, 2021 at Queens College's Lefrak Concert Hall of the Kupferberg Center for the Arts in New York.The Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards has as its mission to champion the musical talent of youth and emerging composers from around the world. The awards have been created to honor the late Marvin Hamlisch, paying tribute to his remarkable legacy as both an artist of incomparable accomplishment, as well as an advocate for emerging talent. Mr. Hamlisch was one of only two people (along with fellow American composer Richard Rodgers) to have won an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar and Tony Award, in addition to the Pulitzer Prize, for his ground-breaking musical, "A Chorus Line."The Marvin Hamlisch international Music Awards is grateful for the support of its founding partners: Queens College, Concord, Caroline's Cakes, the Aegon/Transamerica Foundation, ASCAP, Hal Leonard, Orange Tree Samples, MOTU, Embertone and Score a Score. Their generous contributions help expand the impact of the Marvin Hamlisch Scholarship fund at Queens College for many years to come.The Marvin Hamlisch international Music Awards is a New York State registered charitable not-for-profit corporation, governed by a 11-member Board of Trustees with a 26-member Honorary Board of Trustees, comprised of members who were all close personal friends and colleagues of Mr. Hamlisch. The mission of the organization is to foster and champion a new generation of composers through an international music competition with the vision of recognizing talent and building a community of young composers worldwide.www.marvinhamlisch.com



