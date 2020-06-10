moe. To Release First Album In 6 Years!





* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE New York, NY (Top40 Charts) moe. is celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary year with the release of their long awaited new album - the groundbreaking jam band's first studio LP in more than six years. THIS IS NOT, WE ARE arrives at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, June 26 and will see a physical release later in the year; pre-orders for a number of limited edition 30th anniversary and new album merchandise exclusives are available now.THIS IS NOT, WE ARE - which marks the 12th studio album from moe. and first since 2014's acclaimed NO GUTS, NO GLORY - includes eight new songs written by members Chuck Garvey, Alan Schnier, Rob Derhak, Jim Loughlin, and Vinnie Amico, most of which have been fine-tuned over the past two years while the band has spent time on the road. In addition, THIS IS NOT, WE ARE features one song making its first appearance anywhere, the Garvey-penned "Undertone.""We kind of went back to our roots a bit," Derhak says. "We just wanted to do something that made us feel inspired like we had felt when the band first started. But it also has everything that we've picked up along the way, all the good baggage - and maybe some of the bad - that we've dragged along for the past 30 years."THIS IS NOT, WE ARE will be rolled out with the premiere of two new album tracks each week. Listen to the fist singles "LL3" and "Crushing" and "Jazz Cigarette" now. Every new song will be accompanied by an exclusive live performance video, premiering via the band's longtime supporters at Relix Magazine. New tracks and live videos will arrive every Tuesday and Thursday through June 23, followed by the full album release on Friday, June 26, highlighted by the debut of the previously unheard "Undertone."Long known as one of music's hardest working live outfits, moe. has sadly rescheduled its eagerly awaited summer 2020 tour to the summer of 2021. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates; fans are asked to contact the initial point of purchase for specific information regarding refunds. Additional dates will be announced. For complete details, please visit moe.org/tour.moe. recently unveiled "moe.ron Mondays," a free weekly webcast presentation of classic live shows streaming every Monday at 8:30 PM ET, exclusively via nugs.tv. Fans are invited to consider supporting the moe. organization as well as the Recording Academy's MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Additional material - including archival concert footage and much more - can be found at the official moe. YouTube channel.Hailed by American Songwriter for their "mind-bending musicality," moe. is undoubtedly among our most vital and inspired bands, treasured for their mesmerizing musical synergy, expansive showmanship, and resonant songcraft. Since coming together in Buffalo, NY, the band has embarked on a truly original journey that has now spanned three decades, encompassing a remarkably wide-ranging discography rich with crafty, clever songwriting and genre-blurring creativity.Prodigious studio output aside, moe. is of course a truly legendary live band, adored by a fervent grassroots following for their epic and wildly adventurous performances, each one imaginatively improvisational, rhythmically audacious, and utterly unique. Indeed, the band has spent much of its 30-year career on the road, including innumerable headline tours, international festival sets from Bonnaroo to Japan's famed Fuji Rock, music-themed cruises, and sold-out shows alongside such like-minded acts as the Allman Brothers Band, members of the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band, The Who, Robert Plant, Gov't Mule, and Blues Traveler, to name but a few. As if that weren't enough, moe. has both promoted and performed at multiple headline festivals of their own, including snoe.down and moe.down.moe. is Al Schnier (guitar, vocals) * Chuck Garvey (guitar, vocals) * Rob Derhak (bass, vocals) * Jim Loughlin (percussion, vibes) * Vinnie Amico (drums).moe. 2021 SUMMER TOURJUNE24 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing26 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns27 - Black Mountain, NC - Pisgah Brewing29 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre30 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln TheatreJULY1 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center1-4 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival *9 - Portland, ME - State Theatre9-11 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music & Arts Festival ** FESTIVAL APPEARANCE



