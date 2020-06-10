Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Cancel 2020 North American Tour





Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded in full from the ticketing company in approximately 30 days.

For purchases made in person at a box office, please contact the venue directly.



2020 North American Tour Dates:

Wednesday,

Friday,

Saturday,

Monday,

Wednesday,

Friday,

Saturday,

Monday,

Tuesday,

Thursday, October 1 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

Saturday, October 3 The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Sunday, October 4 Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN

Tuesday, October 6 Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Thursday, October 8 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

Saturday, October 10 STAPLES Center , Los Angeles, CA *

Monday, October 12 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA *

Wednesday, October 14 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA *

Thursday, October 15 Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR

Saturday, October 17 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have canceled their North American 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band are planning to return to the US and Canada in 2021, details to be announced this Fall.Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded in full from the ticketing company in approximately 30 days.For purchases made in person at a box office, please contact the venue directly.2020 North American Tour Dates:Wednesday, September 16 The Armory, Minneapolis, MNFriday, September 18 Miller High Life Theatre, Milwaukee, WISaturday, September 19 UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL *Monday, September 21 Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, MI *Wednesday, September 23 Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA *Friday, September 25 Agganis Arena, Boston, MA *Saturday, September 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYMonday, September 28 Place Bell, Laval, QCTuesday, September 29 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ONThursday, October 1 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.Saturday, October 3 The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GASunday, October 4 Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TNTuesday, October 6 Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TXThursday, October 8 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, COSaturday, October 10 STAPLES Center , Los Angeles, CA *Monday, October 12 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA *Wednesday, October 14 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA *Thursday, October 15 Theater of the Clouds, Portland, ORSaturday, October 17 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC



