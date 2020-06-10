Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 10/06/2020

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Cancel 2020 North American Tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Cancel 2020 North American Tour

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have canceled their North American 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band are planning to return to the US and Canada in 2021, details to be announced this Fall.

Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded in full from the ticketing company in approximately 30 days.
For purchases made in person at a box office, please contact the venue directly.

2020 North American Tour Dates:
Wednesday, September 16 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN
Friday, September 18 Miller High Life Theatre, Milwaukee, WI
Saturday, September 19 UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL *
Monday, September 21 Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, MI *
Wednesday, September 23 Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA *
Friday, September 25 Agganis Arena, Boston, MA *
Saturday, September 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Monday, September 28 Place Bell, Laval, QC
Tuesday, September 29 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
Thursday, October 1 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.
Saturday, October 3 The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA
Sunday, October 4 Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN
Tuesday, October 6 Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX
Thursday, October 8 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO
Saturday, October 10 STAPLES Center , Los Angeles, CA *
Monday, October 12 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA *
Wednesday, October 14 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA *
Thursday, October 15 Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR
Saturday, October 17 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC






Most read news of the week
Grammy-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Lyrica Anderson Releases New Music, Single "Μarriott" Topping Charts
Psycle Releases Lyric Video For Single "Last Chance For The Saints"; New Album Kill The Machine Out June 12, 2020!
SINE Releases Her New Music Video "Desolate District" Ft. Chris Connelly
Olivia Swann Releases Music Video For 'Salty'
Contemporary Jazz Duo Vibes Alive Hope "Windchime" Rings In Healing
Victoria Bailey "Honky Tonk Woman" Single; "A Balm All Of Our Hearts Surely Need Right Now"
Celestial-Folk Newcomer Lucy Feliz Releases 'Magic Hour' Video
Nordic Folk Group Wardruna Reveal Music Video For New Single "Lyfjaberg"
Introducing Hard Rock Band The Lonely Ones (Featuring Members Of Bobaflex)




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0238740 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020880699157715 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how