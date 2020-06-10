Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Cancel 2020 North American Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have canceled their North American 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band are planning to return to the US and Canada in 2021, details to be announced this Fall.
Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded in full from the ticketing company in approximately 30 days.
For purchases made in person at a box office, please contact the venue directly.
2020 North American Tour Dates:
Wednesday, September
16 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN
Friday, September
18 Miller High Life Theatre, Milwaukee, WI
Saturday, September
19 UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL *
Monday, September
21 Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, MI *
Wednesday, September
23 Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA *
Friday, September
25 Agganis Arena, Boston, MA *
Saturday, September
26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Monday, September
28 Place Bell, Laval, QC
Tuesday, September
29 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
Thursday, October 1 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.
Saturday, October 3 The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA
Sunday, October 4 Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN
Tuesday, October 6 Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX
Thursday, October 8 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO
Saturday, October 10 STAPLES Center , Los Angeles, CA *
Monday, October 12 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA *
Wednesday, October 14 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA *
Thursday, October 15 Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR
Saturday, October 17 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC