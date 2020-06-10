Billy Strings Announces Streaming Strings 2020 Tour





Sun -7/26/20 3rd & Lindsley (Streamed live via Nugs TV) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billy Strings, who has been hailed as the future of bluegrass, transcending tradition and genre with his high velocity, flat-picking guitar technique and intense, confessional songwriting, has announced an ambitious live streaming/virtual touring project set to kick off on July 16, 2020 in his adopted hometown of Nashville, TN.The STREAMING STRINGS 2020 TOUR is an innovative approach to touring for post-shelter in place times. All nine shows on this livestream-only tour will be performed in crowdless venues throughout Music City. Both audio and video will be streamed via various partners. Streaming partners include Nugs TV, FANS, Station Inn TV and TourGigs. Digital "tickets" will go on sale June 16, 2020 at 12:00 pm EDT and can be purchased at billystrings.com. Additional info and FAQs are available at streamingstrings.com.It should be noted that the dates listed may change based upon the status of the COVID-19 virus. Contingency plans (and dates) are in place three times over. For safety's sake, all necessary precautions will be taken. All national, state, and local guidelines will be followed to the letter.Minimal staff and crew will take part in order to help produce the show.Billy's adopted hometown of Nashville, TN will provide the setting for these shows. Nashville has long been a hub for innovation and creativity, from the earliest days of the Grand Ole Opry breaking ground by broadcasting their live show nationwide to the television era, during which CMT and GAC raised the profile of roots music to new and unprecedented levels. Nashville is home to a plethora of record labels, music publishers, songwriters, and entertainment executives, all of which contribute to the ever-expanding creative community that initially established Nashville as "Music City." And of course, Nashville is also known for its tight-knit, generous, and supportive community that places tremendous value on collaboration and shared experiences. In that spirit, Billy Strings aims to create a shared experience for fans around the world with the STREAMING STRINGS 2020 Tour, and hopes that the joys of music, community, and connection will continue to thrive, even amid trying times.A portion of all proceeds will be equally divided and donated to several charity partners:Charity partners:ACLUBacklineNAACP Legal Defense and Educational FundSTREAMING STRINGS 2020 TOUR DATESThu - 7/16/20 Brooklyn Bowl (Streamed live via FANS)Fri - 7/17/20 Brooklyn Bowl (Streamed live via FANS)Sat - 7/18/20 Station Inn (Streamed live via Station Inn TV)Sun - 7/19/20 Station Inn (Streamed live via Station Inn TV)Wed - 7/22/20 City Winery (Streamed live via Nugs TV)Thu - 7/23/20 City Winery (Streamed live via Nugs TV)Fri - 7/24/20 Exit/In (Streamed live via TourGigs)Sat - 7/25/20 Exit/In (Streamed live via TourGigs)Sun -7/26/20 3rd & Lindsley (Streamed live via Nugs TV)



