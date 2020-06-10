Golf Alpha Bravo Shares New Song & Video 'Comet Loop'





Stripped of any embellishment, Golf Alpha Bravo presents live as a power trio. Gab sings and plays guitar accompanied with bass and live drums. Clean reverb guitar tones, mid- and up-tempo grooves & melodic bass lines pull together to create a cool colored collage, reviving the essence of groove from our collective stone age. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Golf Alpha Bravo is Los Angeles-based Australian singer and guitarist Gab Winterfield (Jagwar Ma). He just shared a new video for single "Comet Loop," from his debut album The Sundog LP, due this Friday, June 12 via his own Treasured Recordings label. The video was directed by Joseph Bird, Jr (Connan Mockasin) and filmed in the mountains and ravines of Hollywood, CA. Gab notes, "wearing a tinhat was a reference to the 2000 movie Signs, which I've rewatched during quarantine."The Sundog LP features 11-tracks filled with his is a unique brand of Surf Blues--a siren to a childhood of growing up on the coast of Sydney Australia: an eternal loop of surf, skate, Frusciante and Hendrix... and the occasional Mario Kart tournament. "The record moves between looking inward and outward, desire and respite," notes Gab. "I wanted to make something warm that grooves, something that's deep enough to sink into, and bouncy enough to bop to. An epic journey from the comfort of your lounge, or the soundtrack to a long summer drive."Golf Alpha Bravo has released several earlier singles that showcased his versatility, including "Stuck Being Me" that was accompanied by the Pooneh Ghana-directed video shot on Super 8 film; the very vibey "Unwind," more bouncy "Groove Baby Groove" and defiant "Blue Wave," earning him major support tours in Australia. The songs will all be featured on The Sundog LP--a title that is a play on the avant-garde musician Moondog and a reference to a weather illusion involving the sun of the same name.Gab began his career at 16, signing his first record deal and cutting his first LP with Universal/Modular. He would then graduate high school, and move on to form Jagwar Ma as lead singer and guitarist, which would open the world to Gab-touring alongside fellow Aussie's Tame Impala, Foals and noteworthy performances at Coachella and Glastonbury. In his final form, Golf Alpha Bravo uncovers a new authenticity.He realized in a dream what his next logical step was: to hear the ocean in a seashell... A call of the wild, a return to the primal in a sun bleached haze, delving deep into the psyche of the sand and the stars. Golf Alpha Bravo is a primal, beatnik groove for a modern age desirous for escape back to the realness: a new sound to bellow the campfire in all our hearts and magnify the stars in our minds.Stripped of any embellishment, Golf Alpha Bravo presents live as a power trio. Gab sings and plays guitar accompanied with bass and live drums. Clean reverb guitar tones, mid- and up-tempo grooves & melodic bass lines pull together to create a cool colored collage, reviving the essence of groove from our collective stone age.



