Low Cut Connie Shares New Single 'What Has Happened To Me'

Watch 'Tough Cookies Starring Low Cut Connie' every New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Low Cut Connie have shared their new track, 'What Has Happened To Me', the latest to be taken from their forthcoming double album Private Lives, out on October 13th via Contender Records / MidCitizen Records.The band announced their new album last month with the video for the album's title track 'Private Lives'. NPR Music called the song "The freak anthem we need right now" and Rolling Stone said "The title track is an archetypal upbeat piano-rocker from the road-warrior collective, with Adam Weiner celebrating the secret side hustles and quiet eccentricities of the 'town freaks' in his native Philadelphia."Released against the backdrop of a global quarantine, Private Lives reminds us that our isolations and connections relate to so much more than the external, physical world. "I'm obsessed with understanding people's interior lives," explains Weiner. "In order to explore that idea, I had to create a flow that went in and out of these characters' private spheres. There had to be a push and pull between their external and internal worlds. I knew if I was going to pull that off, I was going to have make a big album."With five albums released to date, select highlights from the band's impressive career include endorsements from Barack Obama and Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list for their album Call Me Sylvia.On May 13th, Low Cut Connie performed for frontline workers at the Southern Ocean Medical Center hospital in Manahawkin, NJ. After viewing frontman Adam Weiner's 'Tough Cookies Starring Low Cut Connie' livestream from their hospital, they invited him to perform one of the first safe, socially-distanced concerts in the country where they performed original material, covers requested by the staff and the hospital's signature Song of Hope, 'Here Comes The Sun'.Watch 'Tough Cookies Starring Low Cut Connie' every Thursday and Saturday at 11pm UK time on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter.



