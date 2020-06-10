Music Partner Unveils An Innovative Model For Music Scoring And Licensing In The Post-COVID-19 Era





The demand for scoring and music library licensing has exploded over the last few years. The growth of content platforms means that everyone from production companies to YouTube personalities wants affordable legal music, but they have to contend with complicated licensing systems, outdated models, and lack of transparency.



To solve these issues,













Michel Barreau, COO, is an experienced musician who has been working as an executive for the entertainment industry for 20+ years, specializing in foreign post-production with market leaders such as SDI Media, Technicolor, and Deluxe.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Music Partner) Music Partner today introduced its online subscription service (www.musicpartner.tv), the easiest way for filmmakers and other video content creators to not only acquire licensed music and scoring services for their projects but also earn income from royalty revenues. Members receive access to all tracks in the library and to services including scoring and music editing.




