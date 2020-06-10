Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 10/06/2020

Music Partner Unveils An Innovative Model For Music Scoring And Licensing In The Post-COVID-19 Era

Music Partner Unveils An Innovative Model For Music Scoring And Licensing In The Post-COVID-19 Era

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Music Partner) Music Partner today introduced its online subscription service (www.musicpartner.tv), the easiest way for filmmakers and other video content creators to not only acquire licensed music and scoring services for their projects but also earn income from royalty revenues. Members receive access to all tracks in the library and to services including scoring and music editing.

Continue Reading
The demand for scoring and music library licensing has exploded over the last few years. The growth of content platforms means that everyone from production companies to YouTube personalities wants affordable legal music, but they have to contend with complicated licensing systems, outdated models, and lack of transparency.

To solve these issues, Music Partner provides an efficient and cost-effective way to acquire licensed music, document its usage, and deliver revenue from royalties. Offering both Lite and Full subscription levels, members gain access to music created by a worldwide pool of composer partners. The company emphasizes the concept of partnership - members benefit from the company's commitment to their needs and to building mutual success.

Music Partner shares royalty revenues with filmmakers and producers from any broadcast project using the music library or scoring services. Thus, Music Partner is the only music provider offering a Profit-Sharing benefit, turning soundtracks into a source of profit. This approach solidifies our relationship with filmmakers and producers.

Music Partner's Executive team:
Philippe Falliex, CEO & founder, is a musician/composer with extensive experience working with storytellers of all type and leading talented composer teams dedicated to providing quality music for all projects and budgets.

Michel Barreau, COO, is an experienced musician who has been working as an executive for the entertainment industry for 20+ years, specializing in foreign post-production with market leaders such as SDI Media, Technicolor, and Deluxe.

Martial Petit, Head of Business Development is an expert in brand management and a corporate trainer and consultant to prestigious firms.






Most read news of the week
Psycle Releases Lyric Video For Single "Last Chance For The Saints"; New Album Kill The Machine Out June 12, 2020!
Olivia Swann Releases Music Video For 'Salty'
SINE Releases Her New Music Video "Desolate District" Ft. Chris Connelly
Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Extends Registration Deadline & Announces 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony
Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, BTS, Mariah Carey, J Lo And More Participated In The Obamas' Virtual Graduation Ceremony
Nordic Folk Group Wardruna Reveal Music Video For New Single "Lyfjaberg"
Contemporary Jazz Duo Vibes Alive Hope "Windchime" Rings In Healing
Victoria Bailey "Honky Tonk Woman" Single; "A Balm All Of Our Hearts Surely Need Right Now"
Celestial-Folk Newcomer Lucy Feliz Releases 'Magic Hour' Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0312829 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044639110565186 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how