Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 10/06/2020

Clouzine Started To Accept Submissions To 4. International Electronic Music Awards

Clouzine Started To Accept Submissions To 4. International Electronic Music Awards

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mentored and published by Nihal Ses and Dr Murat Ses, Clouzine has a very dynamic team of independent musicians, writers, reviewers, and promoters. The magazine's principle objective is to provide marketing advantage for independent musicians. To have an idea you can check Clouzine's all issues (#1-#21).

The magazine focusing mainly on independent artists has also made a good name (CLOUZINE INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARDS) in the world of international music competitions. There are two groups of International Music Awards: An all-genres competition and an Electronic Music competition.
Clouzine started to accept submissions to 4. International Electronic Music Awards.

As for submissions to all-genres competition there is a list of categories (New Age, World, Dance/Electronic, Instrumental, Americana/Country, Classical, Children, Pop, Rock, Latin pop/Latin Jazz and Brazilian, Blues, Jazz, Acoustic/Folk, Native American/Hawaii, Indie, Ambient, Hip Hop, Funk, and Music Video) plus an option for others, where artists have the possibility to put their genre if not listed).

On their websites
https://www.facebook.com/ClouzineMusicAwards/ and
https://www.facebook.com/Clouzine

Artists may join the network and communicate with other artists
Contact clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.






Most read news of the week
Psycle Releases Lyric Video For Single "Last Chance For The Saints"; New Album Kill The Machine Out June 12, 2020!
Olivia Swann Releases Music Video For 'Salty'
SINE Releases Her New Music Video "Desolate District" Ft. Chris Connelly
Contemporary Jazz Duo Vibes Alive Hope "Windchime" Rings In Healing
Victoria Bailey "Honky Tonk Woman" Single; "A Balm All Of Our Hearts Surely Need Right Now"
Celestial-Folk Newcomer Lucy Feliz Releases 'Magic Hour' Video
Nordic Folk Group Wardruna Reveal Music Video For New Single "Lyfjaberg"
Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, BTS, Mariah Carey, J Lo And More Participated In The Obamas' Virtual Graduation Ceremony
Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Extends Registration Deadline & Announces 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0262010 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023648738861084 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how