New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mentored and published by Nihal Ses and Dr Murat Ses, Clouzine has a very dynamic team of independent musicians, writers, reviewers, and promoters. The magazine's principle objective is to provide marketing advantage for independent musicians. To have an idea you can check Clouzine's all issues (#1-#21).



The magazine focusing mainly on independent artists has also made a good name (CLOUZINE INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARDS) in the world of international music competitions. There are two groups of International Music Awards: An all-genres competition and an Electronic Music competition.

Clouzine started to accept submissions to 4. International Electronic Music Awards.



As for submissions to all-genres competition there is a list of categories (New Age, World, Dance/Electronic, Instrumental, Americana/Country, Classical, Children, Pop, Rock, Latin pop/Latin Jazz and Brazilian, Blues, Jazz, Acoustic/Folk, Native American/Hawaii, Indie, Ambient, Hip Hop, Funk, and Music Video) plus an option for others, where artists have the possibility to put their genre if not listed).



