News
Pop / Rock 11/06/2020

Apex Entertainment Hosting Star-Studded Event To Kick Off The Summer

Apex Entertainment Hosting Star-Studded Event To Kick Off The Summer

MARLBOROUGH, Mass (Top40 Charts) Apex Entertainment Centers have always been synonymous with family fun. Typically, families go to Apex for things like bowling, go-karts, arcade games, laser tag, bumper cars, VR experiences, food and drinks, or other fun indoor activities. With the current quarantine, Apex, like most other businesses, have been shut down.

Apex has used this time by staying connected to the communities they serve. They have done charitable work, such as Champions of the Community, run giveaways to offer parties for kids who have missed birthday and graduation parties, opened their parking lot for food truck events, and worked internally to offer the best possible experience for when they re-open. Now, they are helping you get back out and kick off the summer!

Apex Entertainment, along with sister companies 110 Grill, Evviva Trattoria and the rest of the Apex Center are hosting the Apex Summer Kick Off! This is the perfect day out for your family with live musical performances from Ayla Brown, Copilot, and Martin and Kelly. Indulge with great food from Evviva Trattoria, 110 Grill, Apex Entertainment, Friendly's, Chick-fil-A and more. Additionally, enjoy great drinks, yard games, and kids' activities, all in a safe, outdoor event. The event is brought to you by sponsors including Budweiser, Ghost Tequila, and Jassby.

Apex COO, Marcus Kemblowski, has this to say about the event, "We often host fun community events, but obviously this year is a bit different. From our interactions with the community, one thing we have seen for sure, is that people are anxious to get back out. We are following all health guidelines for this licensed event, to ensure not only a fun, but safe event for local families."
This is a ticketed event and a limited number of tickets are available. Tickets are sold by the vehicle. VIP tickets are $25 per vehicle and general admission tickets are $10 per vehicle. For additional details and to purchase tickets, visit www.apexentertainmentcenter.com.






