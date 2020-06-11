Ashley Puckett With "Bulletproof" Gets First National FM/AM Airplay Chart-Topper





instagram.com/ashleypuckettmusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The past year has been one of career milestones for Ashley Puckett. On February 14th, the Pittsburgh-based country artist released her debut album, Never Say Never. Her first single, " Medicine " amassed a whopping 100K Spotify streams, while the follow-up, " Bulletproof " is well over 65K, with no signs of slowing. She has graced the pages of the Women In Music issue of Billboard Magazine. She has topped international iTunes country singles charts. She has been featured on countless radio stations, podcasts, magazines and social media outlets, including her hometown Froggy radio. Now, you could say that Ashley has reached the pinnacle of her young career…When the June 12th issue of New Music Weekly magazine hits the stands, Ashley Puckett will have the #1 AM/FM Country single, "Bulletproof." The track was produced by Bryan Cole and recorded at Tonic Studios in Pittsburgh.MTS Records President said, "This is amazing! We are so proud of Ashley and all she's accomplished since coming to the MTS Family in late 2019. This is the first of many chart-toppers, for sure. We can't wait to get the next single out there. Thank you to all of the stations playing Ashley, and to the fans, for requesting 'Bulletproof."Ashley Puckett was born and raised in North Huntingdon, just east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ashley realized her passion for music at a young age, performing at vocal competitions and community events, and eventually, landing at open-mic nights and shows in bars and clubs, doing anything to keep the music and her passion alive. Her musical influences have been empowering..shaping the artist she has become: Ladies like Lee Ann Womack, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Carole King and LeAnn Rimes. At age sixteen Ashley picked up the guitar, began writing songs, and the adventurous country girl hit the road. Ashley appeared in the "Women In Music" issue of Billboard Magazine in December 2019. For more information, please visit https://www.ashleypuckett.com.www.ashleypuckett.comwww.facebook.com/AshleyPuckettMusicinstagram.com/ashleypuckettmusic



