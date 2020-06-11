Coronavirus Is The 2020 Oxford Children's Word Of The Year!



The Oxford Children's Word Of The Year is announced ahead of the 500 Words Final. The final will be broadcast live on BBC



Along with competition winners, special guests will include 500 Words judges Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Malorie Blackman,



There is an apocalyptic feel to many of the entries in this year's BBC



The devastating impact of coronavirus, the terrible bush fires in Australia and ongoing fears of the effects of climate change show that Britain's children are very much in touch with the most pressing issues of our time and respond to them with sensitivity, compassion and a desire to find positive, practical solutions.



From the 134,709 entries, analysis by lexicographers at Oxford University Press has revealed fascinating data and discoveries about how children use language to express themselves.



This is the 10th anniversary of 500 Words. The competition was originally created by Chris Evans for the



Zoe Ball,







Why coronavirus?

Previous Children's Word Of The Year include Brexit (2019), plastic (2018), Trump (2017), and refugee (2016), indicating the influence of global affairs on children's creativity. Standing out this year was the first appearance of the word coronavirus and associated names or words, such as Covid-19 and Wuhan.



Coronavirus was used 459 times in 2020, with words associated with the pandemic also increasing in frequency, including NHS, virus, antibodies, epidemic, and lockdown. Boys and girls wrote almost equally on the topic; however, the subject of the unfolding coronavirus pandemic was more widely covered in older children's writing (10-13 years).



In many stories, the word is specifically associated with China. Given that the closing date of the 500 Words competition was 27 February 2020 (coincidentally, the day before the first case of transmission within the UK was documented), this can be understood on the basis that news stories had been reporting on the rapidly emerging crisis in the city of Wuhan and later across China.



Many narratives contained realistic physiological and medical details associated with the coronavirus:

"The nurses came running over. I felt a pain in my neck, I started to gasp for air. My body started shaking I couldn't control myself. My eyes rolled to the back of my head, a mask covered my mouth, my heart rate dropped, my temperature raised and I have the corona virus." (The Ex, girl 13)



On the other hand, the young writers also show a delightful blend of humour, fantasy, and creativity as they write about searching for cures and dive into science fiction. A boy of 10 writes about a getting a blue magic potion from The Smurfs, while a girl of eight writes: "That night I had an interesting dream, a magical sparkling unicorn came and whispered to me the secret ingredients of the cure for the Coronavirus." (The Magical Cure).



In Microbial



"The cure was successful, we did it. We are putting every penny of our funding into distributing the cure. We will use drones to spray droplets of the liquefied version of the cure. Well, I guess I have no more time to write, I have a planet to cure!" (Inside The Life Of A Coronavirus Doctor, - boy, 11)



Climate change, current affairs, and activism

Children's concern for the environment has been growing since plastic was the Children's Word Of The Year in 2018. Indeed, mention of this word has increased by 32 percent year on year (2019 - 20), while phrases such as global warming, save the planet, and climate change jumped in use; by 126 percent, 156 percent, and a staggering 839 percent respectively.



In light of this, it is perhaps unsurprising that Greta Thunberg has seen her appearance in stories increase 1,755 percent on last year. In one wonderful, feminist mash-up - notably written by an 11 year-old boy - she is working with three other iconic women to bring about political and societal change:



"The P.O.W (Protectors Of Women) Brigade were having a meeting in their secret cellar beneath the magnificent Buckingham Palace. The head of the team Emmeline Pankhurst was leading the meeting… 'Now down to business. Rosa Parks, Greta Thunberg and Marie Curie - I would like you three to take this one: a man in



Sharing the young activist's anxiety across a range of issues, many stories were set in the future, imagining earth suffering catastrophic environmental damage as a result of climate change: "Earth looked like a tiny burning speck, red flames visible even from here. Her sobs became uncontrollable. Earth was finished, climate change had seen to that. Her home, family and friends were gone for good. All over, time up. The end." (The End, girl 12)



Throughout December 2019 and January 2020, the media was filled with heartrending stories about the Australian bush fires. Responding to this, children wrote about the threat to Australian wildlife, most notably koalas and kangaroos. In such stories, the narrator often tries to save animals trapped by the fires, with many showing empathy with animals in danger, while others narrate tales through the eyes of the creatures in peril: "What caught their eyes was the poor kangaroo in front of them crying, looking at the fire rapidly moving towards her joey." (Set alight, girl 12)



A number of stories also featured the series of storms that swept across Britain last winter, particularly



Technology and social media

Technology and gaming once again featured strongly in the submissions for 2020's competition and, as in 2019, the Xbox is the leading games console mentioned. However, other platforms have seen large rises in their inclusion in stories, which are mainly written by boys.



The games Minecraft, Fortnite, Roblox, Call Of Duty and Just Dance all experienced increased mentions, by an average of 75 percent. Albeit that Fortnite, while remaining the second most-included game in related stories, saw a fall in its use by 33 percent.



In a revealing insight that many parents will recognise, one youngster wrote vividly about being denied access to his favourite tech: "Tom was a 13 year old boy. He never did any work because he was too busy playing on Nintendo, watching TV or playing on his iPad…. He was about to grab his Nintendo when he realized that it was not there. So, he went to find the TV remote but that was not there either…. 'Where is my technology?' asked Tom. 'I have taken it away until you do some science,' answered Mum." (Life Without Technology, boy 9)



YouTube continues to be by far the most-mentioned platform, although Instagram is beginning to rival it - increasing 99 percent in 2020. Girls write about social media far more than boys, especially older girls who also appear to be spearheading the rise of TikTok.



With almost chilling acuity, fake identities and catfishing are also brilliantly observed: "My name is Tilly. I've got darkish hair but on insta it will be raven black. I've got brown eyes, but soon they'll sparkle like emeralds." (Evil Instagram, girl 10)



Reflecting the use of Insta as part of creating a new portmanteau word and promoting a message about having a positive self-image, Pickle The Pig's Story is something of a latter-day morality tale: "She looked back at her phone and realized that she posted the ugly picture of herself on Instasnort a couple of seconds ago. However, it had received a million likes and many kind comments of all types. From that day Pickle had understood that you must be yourself not what someone else said you should."(girl 11)



The big names of 2020

Famous people, real or imagined, continue to feature strongly in many stories, as do mythological and fictional characters. Once again,



1)

2) Donald Trump - ↑ 3

3) Zeus - no change

4) Adolf Hitler - ↑ 4

5) Cinderella -↑ 6

6) Christiano Ronaldo - ↓ 2

7) Lionel Messi - new entry

8) Harry Potter -↓ 2

9) Snow White - ↑ 6

10)

11) Tooth Fairy - ↓ 4

12)

13)

14)

15) Gingerbread Man - ↑ 4

16)

17) Henry VIII - new entry

18)

19)

20) Albert Einstein- new entry

21) Sherlock Holmes - new entry

22) Mo Salah - new entry

23) Neil Armstrong - new entry

24) Easter Bunny - ↑ 1

25) Usain Bolt - new entry



The top 10 'real people' are:

1) Donald Trump

2) Adolf Hitler

3) Cristiano Ronaldo

4) Lionel Messi

5)

6) Cleopatra

7)

8) Henry VIII

9)

10) Albert Einstein



And now for something completely different

This year's 500 Words has again demonstrated that children delight in the unusual. Whether it is creating an invented word, fun similes, or dramatic and witty story openers, there has been another feast of creativity for the judges to revel in.



At nineteen letters long, the Transligualiminator was a real eye-catcher: "Finally, after weeks of preparation, the new life-changing device was ready for sale. Timmy Rykon called it The Transligualiminator. It could be a phone, a microwave, or it could dispense anything including nachos, fire-balls or socks." (The Transligualiminator, boy 11).



Could the charming simile as cool as a crab with sunglasses on (girl 9) be set to replace the more usual and staid cucumber? Many must surely have felt as confused as a blind goldfish (boy 9), or that awkward moment in a conversation when things fall as silent as an exam hall (girl 9)?



Helen Thomas, Head of



