Alt/Nu-Metal Band RA Sign New Record Deal, Announce First Album In Seven Years 'Intercorrupted' Ft. Original Lineup

RA's manager, Frank Mastalerz of FM New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative nu-metal group RA are excited to reveal they have signed a deal with the independent record label Wake Up! Music Rocks and will be releasing their first new album in seven years titled INTERCORRUPTED. The album (release date TBA) will feature the original line-up who earlier this year surprised fans with a performance on the Shiprocked festival cruise, their first time playing together in five years.The band originated in 1996 in NYC under the vision of vocalist/rhythm guitarist Sahaj Ticotin. The band, rounded out by lead guitarist Ben Carroll, bassist P.J. Farley and drummer Skoota Warner, released their debut album From One in 2002 via Universal Music/Republic Records and have sold over 400,000 albums to date which include chart-topping hit singles "Do You Call My Name" (2002), " Fallen Angels " (2005), "Don't Turn Away" (2006) and "Broken Hearted Soul" (2008)."When the idea of bringing back Ra to the current rock scene started to seem like a reality, I knew we needed a few things," shares Sahaj. "First, it had to be the original lineup. Having Skoota, Ben and Pj on stage with me was imperative. Secondly, we had to find a strategic partner who saw the potential. Not only for new music but for touring and merchandising. After being inactive for the last six years we knew we could not come out again half a**ed. This has to be real. This has to be intense. When Waylon presented the opportunity to work with Wake Up Music and we began the dialogue, it was clear that he and Pepper understood how serious we are about taking this step."Sahaj continues to disclose, "In addition to our partnership with FM Music Management, we are proud to announce that we have officially signed with Wake Up Music Rocks in order to create and market the next Ra record currently entitled 'Intercorrupted.' We are extremely excited to move forward with this team and have great plans for the end of 2020 and into 2021! Thanks as well to Eric German for legal counsel and raging pep talks. Let's do this!""We are happy to announce that RA has signed to Wake Up! Music Rocks," adds Wake Up! Music Rocks' Head of A&R Waylon Reavis. "RA marks our first artist to the label. We felt as a company that signing RA was the best decision and the right band to launch the label. We are very excited to be able to work with such a talented group of artists knowing that they are now a BIG part of the Wake Up! Music Rocks roster. As soon as we heard RA's new music, we knew right away this was the sound and opportunity we wanted."RA's manager, Frank Mastalerz of FM Music Management, commented: "We are looking forward to working this new chapter for RA with Wake Up! Music Rocks. Their excitement and belief in the band and their music proved to be an incredible opportunity and one that we are eager to get going with."



