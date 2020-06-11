Nyke Nitti Plays 'no Games' On His Newest Self-Produced Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nyke Nitti just dropped his 7th self-produced album, IssNykeNittiOnDaSlappTellEm: No Games. Nyke Nitti, FKA Nyke Loc is a Denver legend after over 20 years in the rap game. As one of the first big rappers to come out of the Mile High City in the early 90's, he's still at it, and adds "accomplished producer" to his resume.



This is the 2nd volume of the same name featuring top Denver artists like Esi Juey, Colorado Myrical, A Meazy, Taurean, Mic Tee, Let Loose, Young Doe, Twizz Loak, Vamp Dog, Tuxx and more. The transition from rapper to producer, however, took some time to build since people weren't used to Nyke behind the boards. "People had to get to the studio, get in a vibe and listen to my stuff to really feel it," Nitti said. "This is my gym, I'm in here everyday. I make beats everyday."



The first video released from the project was Kutty Bang - Keep Kallin, but the title track "No Games" is his newest video, featuring Esi Juey, Colorado Myrical and Mic Tee.



One of his first projects as a producer was last year's Eat This Beat Vol. 1, where he also worked besides Mo Heat, Tc Crook and Cheff Premier, vets in the game who each have their own loyal following. By having his own recording equipment he was able to bridge some of those relationships and continues to provide stylistic beats for to any artist who's ready to rock with him.



