Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 11/06/2020

Nyke Nitti Plays 'no Games' On His Newest Self-Produced Album

Nyke Nitti Plays 'no Games' On His Newest Self-Produced Album

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nyke Nitti just dropped his 7th self-produced album, IssNykeNittiOnDaSlappTellEm: No Games. Nyke Nitti, FKA Nyke Loc is a Denver legend after over 20 years in the rap game. As one of the first big rappers to come out of the Mile High City in the early 90's, he's still at it, and adds "accomplished producer" to his resume.

This is the 2nd volume of the same name featuring top Denver artists like Esi Juey, Colorado Myrical, A Meazy, Taurean, Mic Tee, Let Loose, Young Doe, Twizz Loak, Vamp Dog, Tuxx and more. The transition from rapper to producer, however, took some time to build since people weren't used to Nyke behind the boards. "People had to get to the studio, get in a vibe and listen to my stuff to really feel it," Nitti said. "This is my gym, I'm in here everyday. I make beats everyday."

The first video released from the project was Kutty Bang - Keep Kallin, but the title track "No Games" is his newest video, featuring Esi Juey, Colorado Myrical and Mic Tee.

One of his first projects as a producer was last year's Eat This Beat Vol. 1, where he also worked besides Mo Heat, Tc Crook and Cheff Premier, vets in the game who each have their own loyal following. By having his own recording equipment he was able to bridge some of those relationships and continues to provide stylistic beats for to any artist who's ready to rock with him.






Most read news of the week
Olivia Swann Releases Music Video For 'Salty'
Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Extends Registration Deadline & Announces 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony
Royal Releases Impactful Music Video For Single "Jungle" Vocalizing Current Events
Clouzine Started To Accept Submissions To 4. International Electronic Music Awards
DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Rises To No 1 On Billboard Hot 100
Mya Shares New Track "Space And Time"
King Fed Joins Rod Wave, Lil Wayne, Jim Jones In Weekly Top 40
Meet BVDLVD - 'Lunatic' Available Everywhere Now
Make Music Day Announces Updated Schedule Of Events; Annual Global Celebration On June 21 Going Virtual In The Time Of COVID




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0259590 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021469593048096 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how