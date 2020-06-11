Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 11/06/2020

Escape With Brenda Cay's 'Unplug And Recharge'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country Singer/Songwriter Brenda Cay is released the music video for her newest single, "Unplug and Recharge" on Tuesday, June 9th. The music video premiered on nashvillemusicguide.com. Brenda also received a spotify licensing deal on the single.

Brenda Cay is an incredibly talented artist that instantly and authentically connects with her audience through her work. Her latest single, "Unplug and Recharge", is a simple reminder to take a break from the crazy pace of our lives that leave us totally drained!

"I wrote the song with my friend, Brian Brewer, after laughing about some frustrating social media posts (we can all think of some post that has made us shake our head) and we concluded that sometimes it's best to unplug and recharge." - Brenda Cay

Read Aria Mae's review (Music Update Central) of "Unplug and Recharge":
Brenda Cay shows everyone just how much fun it can be to "Unplug and Recharge" in her new music video. With a groovy melody that is sure to get you dancing she sends a message that we all too often forget. The hectic tasks we perform in our day to day lives often drag us down and cause us to stress out. When you get caught up in all the details and forget how enjoyable the little things are, the chorus of this catchy tune will remind you to follow in Cay's footsteps and "Make livin' life simple, my way of livin' large".

This video doesn't leave out the importance of good company either. After all, you can only have so much fun by yourself. So, grab some friends, open a few cold ones, and get your groove on to this lively song that is sure to get you to "Unplug and Recharge".

"Unplug and Recharge" was written and recorded by Brenda Cay; produced at Sound Resources by Brian Brewer, Fred Shendel and Steve Babb. Song includes vocal production by Kristin K. Smith with Justine Blazer on background vocals. Following the release of the single the accompanying music video for "Unplug and Recharge" will be released on June 5th. The video was produced by Brenda Cay and Scott Kornblum, with video editing by Dylan Thomas.
