Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 11/06/2020

John McLaughlin And The 4th Dimension Release First New Recording In Five Years - To Benefit The Jazz Foundation Of America

John McLaughlin And The 4th Dimension Release First New Recording In Five Years - To Benefit The Jazz Foundation Of America

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The blues may be the only thing even more universal than the current global pandemic we are all operating through. With this in mind, pathbreaking guitarist and bandleader John McLaughlin has convened his longstanding band the 4th Dimension - Gary Husband (keyboards), Etienne M'Bappe (bass), and Ranjit Barot (drums, konnakol) - via the Internet to record "Lockdown Blues," the multifaceted ensemble's first new studio recording in five years. Although each performer contributed his part remotely from far-flung locales (McLaughlin: Monaco, Husband: London, M'Bappe: Paris, Barot: Mumbai), their deeply felt connection transmits clearly through high-speed data lines as they tackle a rigorous, propulsive new McLaughlin composition rooted in the blues, but enlivened and disrupted by his signature rhythmic intricacy.

McLaughlin convened the 4th Dimension to help raise awareness and funds for the Jazz Foundation of America, who has supported jazz music and jazz musicians for over 30 years. "The pandemic has thrown hundreds of thousands of musicians out of work," McLaughlin reflects, "and nobody knows how long." With this in mind, the Jazz Foundation of America has recently established a COVID-19 Musicians' Emergency Fund to give musicians and their families money to help cover basic living expenses.

A video of the 4th Dimension performing "Lockdown Blues" is available to view on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and the audio recording can be downloaded free on Abstract Logix Bandcamp page: https://abstractlogix.bandcamp.com. Donations can be given directly to the Jazz Foundation of America at www.jazzfoundation.org.

"As a band, we've been together so long we're family," McLaughlin concludes. "But in fact we go further back: Humanity is the only family, and we believe the only way humanity will survive is if we care enough for each other. We hope that whoever sees or hears this will care also. So, if you donate something - even something really small - thank you."






Most read news of the week
Olivia Swann Releases Music Video For 'Salty'
Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Extends Registration Deadline & Announces 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony
Clouzine Started To Accept Submissions To 4. International Electronic Music Awards
DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Rises To No 1 On Billboard Hot 100
Mya Shares New Track "Space And Time"
King Fed Joins Rod Wave, Lil Wayne, Jim Jones In Weekly Top 40
Meet BVDLVD - 'Lunatic' Available Everywhere Now
Make Music Day Announces Updated Schedule Of Events; Annual Global Celebration On June 21 Going Virtual In The Time Of COVID
BET Honors George Floyd On Tuesday, June 9




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0244410 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018949508666992 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how