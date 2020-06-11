The Bachelor's Brandon Mills Releases New Single "Glistening"





"Glistening" written by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ABC The Bachelor's Brandon Mills gives his audience a chance to "listen to his heart" with his new single "Glistening". Brandon Mills is an American singer-songwriter and cast member of The Bachelor Presents - Listen To Your Heart. His latest single "Glistening" premiered on Poppedwrapped.com and releases Today on all digital streaming and download outlets.After four years of service in the Marines, Brandon left the military with a strong desire to embark on a new journey of self discovery for himself and for his fellow man. "Glistening" came to life as he embarked on a journey of self discovery and reflection. Spending time traveling and working for non profits around the globe, he had no idea what kind of impact it would have on his mind, body, and soul."I left the military with a strong desire to rebuild, restore, and repair. Not only myself, but my fellow human. As a result of my passion for self reflection and purity (as I saw it through the lens of my young eyes), I was celibate for over a year at this point. I had such a strong desire for a relationship with a love interest, but spent most of my time reading, and writing, serving, and working on myself instead. What began as a desire to give back, became a self reflective journey between my head and my heart. "Glistening" spilled out of me one night, the muses in full effect, as I sat on the floor and day dreamed of what a romance could be with the right partner." -Brandon Mills Brandon is excited to share his new music with the world. He hopes that they hear his heart and see his true self in contrast to how he may have been perceived on TV in The Bachelor presents Listen To Your Heart. Brandon is excited to launch this new project with the release of Glistening and his music video releasing shortly. The single is the lead into and entire EP."Glistening" written by Brandon Mills, was recorded at the Sonic Arts Center in Manhattan, New York at the City College of New York. Recorded by Radmila Miller and Brandon Mills. Vocals and Guitar by Brandon Mills. Drums by Andrew Ramsingh, Lead Guitar by Eric Tapper. It was mixed and engineered by Radmila Miller and Mastered by Tom Sutton



