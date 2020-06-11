Honyock Debuts "The Quarry" And Announces #13 EP





Next track "Unlucky #13" embraces a melancholic feeling that you were somehow born of the wrong moment, or in the wrong family, and have to navigate a world you feel fundamentally ill equipped for. "The Quarry" takes this throughline and injects an element of bombastic defiance. The lyrics are drawn from Spencer's experience working in a factory over the course of a particularly dull winter, feeling life slipping by. The EP closes on a somber but resilient soul song "World of Mine," an ode to the witching hour of LA with Riley Geare joining the band on the Fender Rhodes. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) California brother-fronted indie rock band Honyock just announced their brand new #13 EP, out July 10 via Park The Van Records (Yeasayer, Cayucas, Broncho, etc). Today they share summer-ready single "The Quarry," debuted on Buzzbands LA. The project follows Honyock's 2018 debut album El Castillo produced by Father John Misty's David Vandervelde and recorded in Elliott Smith's studio. Riley Geare (Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Caroline Rose) engineered their upcoming self-produced EP that mixes nimble songwriting with playful pop. Honyock also just shared an unreleased single for Park The Van's Banded Against Racism compilation, with 100% of the sales & donations going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.Named after an archaic Americanism used by their grandfather and inspired by a 70's sound, Honyock is a four-piece band comprised of brothers Mason & Spencer Hoffman, Tyler Wolter and Christian Midthun. Originating in Sacramento, CA, the group relocated to Los Angeles and have opened for the likes of La Luz, The Dodos, Gabriella Cohen, and Surfer Blood.The #13 EP traces a world-weary picture of the fractured moments and missed opportunities of day-to-day life, woven through songs tinged with an updated nostalgia. It opens with "Sanity of Man," a short and bitter-sweet musing off of a quote from The Twilight Zone. Mason sings about the sometimes conflicting, and other times complimentary underpinnings of things like love, hate, happiness, sadness, civilization and pandemonium, filtered through a Cars-like arrangement carried by Tyler's driving bass, Christian's flanged out drum fills and offset by jangly guitar hooks and whirling synths.Next track "Unlucky #13" embraces a melancholic feeling that you were somehow born of the wrong moment, or in the wrong family, and have to navigate a world you feel fundamentally ill equipped for. "The Quarry" takes this throughline and injects an element of bombastic defiance. The lyrics are drawn from Spencer's experience working in a factory over the course of a particularly dull winter, feeling life slipping by. The EP closes on a somber but resilient soul song "World of Mine," an ode to the witching hour of LA with Riley Geare joining the band on the Fender Rhodes.



