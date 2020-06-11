Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 11/06/2020

marcus. Releases 45 Remix With A 2pac Sample From The "Thug Life" Album Featuring Snoop Dogg And David Banner; RIP George Floyd

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / marcus.) marcus. releases 45 remix with a 2pac sample from the "Thug Life" album. The song 45 features Snoop Dogg and David Banner. marcus. hooked up with super producer David Banner on the track and one of his idols west-coast hip hop legend Snoop Dogg. The track features a sample from 2pac's Str8 Ballin. The song 45 speaks to survival by any means. "Mane 2pac spoke about some of the same struggles' society face today," said marcus. marcus. recently expressed his condolences for victims of senseless acts of violence and injustice. marcus. recalls longtime business associate T. Stokes being a victim injustice as a young college grad forced to plead guilty to a lesser charge, probation, and fines after being beat and pepper sprayed by police. RIP George Floyd.

marcus. is also a cartoon artist and producer from east Memphis, TN. marcus. has featured on 5 David Banner albums, including songs with T.I., Snoop, 3-6 Mafia, Jazze Pha, 8ball & MJG, Kurupt, BoneCrusher and more of hip-hop's most notable artists. marcus. also had his voice sampled on Lil Wayne's 'The Drought 6.' marcus. is known for the underground hit single "Last Night". Fans know marcus. as the originator of the song which was also recorded by DJ Luke Nasty and Rotimi. "Last Night" is featured on his debut mixtape "The Buddy Pass" with a feature from another west-coast legend Kurupt along with songs and production by David Banner. marcus. was formerly signed to David Banner's label.

https://soundcloud.com/user-103943172/marcus-45-ft-snoop-dogg-and-david-banner
@marcus.murzic
@therealt.stokes
www.whoizmarcus.com
https://www.jimmyraynem.com






