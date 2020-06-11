Jon Everist Scores New Sci-Fi Shooter 'Disintegration' - From VI Interactive And Private Division





Disintegration's Audio Lead at V1 Interactive, Jack Menhorn, describes the creative process and collaboration with Everist: "When we started working with Jon, the main theme was the first piece we tackled as it would set the tone and character of the rest of Disintegration's music. There was so much to get right with this piece: the 'earworm' melody that people would remember, the struggle and eventual heroic victory of our characters, as well as the general vibe of the game we were still figuring out ourselves. Jon has nailed each of these criteria masterfully and went on to do the same with all of the music in the game."



In Disintegration, players will journey to the near future, when humankind is on the brink of extinction and turns to technology in their hope of survival. Through a process known as 'Integration', the human brain is removed and surgically encased into a robotic armature. A domineering enemy superpower known as the Rayonne emerges, driven mad by their newfound supremacy, and begin capturing what remains of humanity forcing them into robotic 'Integration'.



"I wanted to capture both the fragility and hopefulness of the human spirit," explains composer Jon Everist. "The solo piano motif propels the piece to a crescendo with the rest of the orchestra where our heroic theme is revealed, representing the power and ingenuity of humanity coming together for a common good. This is the theme of the resistance."



Menhorn adds, "What I love the most about the main theme, is the story it tells within itself; from a humble, forlorn melody that builds into a tense, dangerous mood of conflict and then rises above to a commanding statement of the main melody. The piece continues with its own ups and downs, returning to the melodies with different states of conflict and hope. This excellently mirrors the narrative and is a testament to how masterfully the music gels with what we the team at V1



'Disintegration Main Theme' available for streaming at:

Spotify

Apple Music

YouTube

Tidal

Amazon Music

Pandora

Google Play



'Disintegration Main Theme' available for digital download at:

Amazon

iTunes

Google Play

For more information on Disintegration, visit https://www.disintegrationgame.com/. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning composer Jon Everist (BattleTech, Shadowrun: Hong Kong), in collaboration with V1 Interactive and Private Division, today released the main theme music for the upcoming tactical sci-fi shooter Disintegration with a first behind-the-scenes video of the soundtrack recording process featuring the Budapest Scoring Orchestra. The 'Disintegration Main Theme' is now available for streaming and digital download. Developed by V1 Interactive, an independent studio of 30 industry veterans and new talent, and led by Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo and former creative director of Bungie, Disintegration is scheduled for release on June 16 on PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro and across the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X. Click here to watch the 'Disintegration Main Theme' music video.Disintegration's Audio Lead at V1 Interactive, Jack Menhorn, describes the creative process and collaboration with Everist: "When we started working with Jon, the main theme was the first piece we tackled as it would set the tone and character of the rest of Disintegration's music. There was so much to get right with this piece: the 'earworm' melody that people would remember, the struggle and eventual heroic victory of our characters, as well as the general vibe of the game we were still figuring out ourselves. Jon has nailed each of these criteria masterfully and went on to do the same with all of the music in the game."In Disintegration, players will journey to the near future, when humankind is on the brink of extinction and turns to technology in their hope of survival. Through a process known as 'Integration', the human brain is removed and surgically encased into a robotic armature. A domineering enemy superpower known as the Rayonne emerges, driven mad by their newfound supremacy, and begin capturing what remains of humanity forcing them into robotic 'Integration'."I wanted to capture both the fragility and hopefulness of the human spirit," explains composer Jon Everist. "The solo piano motif propels the piece to a crescendo with the rest of the orchestra where our heroic theme is revealed, representing the power and ingenuity of humanity coming together for a common good. This is the theme of the resistance."Menhorn adds, "What I love the most about the main theme, is the story it tells within itself; from a humble, forlorn melody that builds into a tense, dangerous mood of conflict and then rises above to a commanding statement of the main melody. The piece continues with its own ups and downs, returning to the melodies with different states of conflict and hope. This excellently mirrors the narrative and is a testament to how masterfully the music gels with what we the team at V1 Interactive have cooked up."'Disintegration Main Theme' available for streaming at:SpotifyApple MusicYouTubeTidalAmazon MusicPandoraGoogle Play'Disintegration Main Theme' available for digital download at:AmazoniTunesGoogle PlayFor more information on Disintegration, visit https://www.disintegrationgame.com/.



