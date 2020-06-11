Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Soundtracks 11/06/2020

Jon Everist Scores New Sci-Fi Shooter 'Disintegration' - From VI Interactive And Private Division

Jon Everist Scores New Sci-Fi Shooter 'Disintegration' - From VI Interactive And Private Division

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning composer Jon Everist (BattleTech, Shadowrun: Hong Kong), in collaboration with V1 Interactive and Private Division, today released the main theme music for the upcoming tactical sci-fi shooter Disintegration with a first behind-the-scenes video of the soundtrack recording process featuring the Budapest Scoring Orchestra. The 'Disintegration Main Theme' is now available for streaming and digital download. Developed by V1 Interactive, an independent studio of 30 industry veterans and new talent, and led by Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo and former creative director of Bungie, Disintegration is scheduled for release on June 16 on PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro and across the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X. Click here to watch the 'Disintegration Main Theme' music video.

Disintegration's Audio Lead at V1 Interactive, Jack Menhorn, describes the creative process and collaboration with Everist: "When we started working with Jon, the main theme was the first piece we tackled as it would set the tone and character of the rest of Disintegration's music. There was so much to get right with this piece: the 'earworm' melody that people would remember, the struggle and eventual heroic victory of our characters, as well as the general vibe of the game we were still figuring out ourselves. Jon has nailed each of these criteria masterfully and went on to do the same with all of the music in the game."

In Disintegration, players will journey to the near future, when humankind is on the brink of extinction and turns to technology in their hope of survival. Through a process known as 'Integration', the human brain is removed and surgically encased into a robotic armature. A domineering enemy superpower known as the Rayonne emerges, driven mad by their newfound supremacy, and begin capturing what remains of humanity forcing them into robotic 'Integration'.

"I wanted to capture both the fragility and hopefulness of the human spirit," explains composer Jon Everist. "The solo piano motif propels the piece to a crescendo with the rest of the orchestra where our heroic theme is revealed, representing the power and ingenuity of humanity coming together for a common good. This is the theme of the resistance."

Menhorn adds, "What I love the most about the main theme, is the story it tells within itself; from a humble, forlorn melody that builds into a tense, dangerous mood of conflict and then rises above to a commanding statement of the main melody. The piece continues with its own ups and downs, returning to the melodies with different states of conflict and hope. This excellently mirrors the narrative and is a testament to how masterfully the music gels with what we the team at V1 Interactive have cooked up."

'Disintegration Main Theme' available for streaming at:
Spotify
Apple Music
YouTube
Tidal
Amazon Music
Pandora
Google Play

'Disintegration Main Theme' available for digital download at:
Amazon
iTunes
Google Play
For more information on Disintegration, visit https://www.disintegrationgame.com/.






Most read news of the week
Olivia Swann Releases Music Video For 'Salty'
Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Extends Registration Deadline & Announces 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony
Clouzine Started To Accept Submissions To 4. International Electronic Music Awards
DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Rises To No 1 On Billboard Hot 100
Mya Shares New Track "Space And Time"
Meet BVDLVD - 'Lunatic' Available Everywhere Now
Switchfoot To Host BRO-AM 2020 Live Stream Concert On June 27, 2020
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Shares New Single 'Double Denim Hop'
Billy Strings Announces Streaming Strings 2020 Tour




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0241189 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018458366394043 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how