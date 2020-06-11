Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 11/06/2020

Anova Skyway Share Bass Play-through For "Diet Of Worms"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The first release from ANOVA SKYWAY in three years; "Diet of Worms" offers a glimpse into the Houston based progressive rockers' forthcoming EP, recorded in collaboration with Louis Abramson of JOLLY.

"We've taken a new approach in our writing with this song. It's both a steep mountain we had to climb and only a stepping stone to greater heights yet unseen. It's only the beginning of a new adventure for us,"

Even more details on the EP will be revealed later, in the meantime "Diet of Worms" is available now on all digital music retailers and streaming services.

Composed of Michael Marksberry, Mike Palacios, Cory Miles, Andrew Alvarez, and Garret West, ANOVA SKYWAY delivers poignant, forward thinking progressive metal and rock. The Texan quintet swiftly became a scene favorite in Houston upon the 2015 release of their debut album, A Great And Sudden Change followed by 2017's dazzling conceptual splurge, A Light In The Darkness. Their brand new single, "Diet of Worms" illuminates their ever-evolving and utterly irresistible take on the modern prog blueprint. Click here to watch the official video for "Diet of Worms" by ANOVA SKYWAY.

ANOVA SKYWAY is:
Drums - Michael Marksberry
Guitar - Andrew Alvarez
Guitar - Mike Palacios
Bass - Cory Miles
Vocals - Garret West

ANOVA SKYWAY online:
https://anovaskyway.bandcamp.com
https://www.instagram.com/anovaskyway
https://www.facebook.com/pg/anovaskywayband






