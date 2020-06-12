Melbourne Rap Collective 66 Records Elevates African-Australian Voices





Baby T has an unmistakable vocal timber, and a style that seems to match the pop punk side of rap that artists like New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging over the last two years from Collingwood housing commission flats, the African-owned 66 Records is a young Melbourne Rap collective that looks to elevate and strengthen African diaspora voices in Australia. Today, they've released their latest single "Guidance" from 18-year-old founding member BBG Smokey. The track sees the young African-Australian artist - also known as Sean Deng - demonstrate impeccable flow through his own unique nuanced delivery.Perhaps testament to his lyrical honesty and speaking from his personal hardships, Smokey is the group's highest streamed artist with close to half a million views on YouTube. This is the latest single from the crew after making a name for themselves locally and whose touring partners include Juice Wrld and NLE Choppa as well as a 66Records takeover at Beyond The Valley Festival over the recent new year period."Guidance" is a melodic cut that mixes a Future or Roddy Rich-like melodic flow with a touch of dancehall influence, as BBG Smokey candidly raps about pain and loneliness. Listen to "Guidance" here."I made 'Guidance' when I was in pain; my brothers getting locked up, like my brother G Murda was locked up at that time. The current situation I face in life is when one brother goes in, another brother comes out; that's the pattern, only if all my brothers was out at the same time. But "Guidance" is also about the people that betrayed me that I used to call my brothers. Anyways I'm now locked up so free me. #FREESMOKEY," BBG says.Guidance is released in accompaniment with an official video directed by Tim McCartney, who says:﻿"Directing "Guidance" I wanted to capture the life changing experiences I felt BBG Smokey was going through in his own life. His persona and music are full of pain and anger, but "Guidance" is just as much about faith and hope. Using a variety of locations and shots, I wanted to reflect this journey and BBG's call for guidance on his path from the streets to a higher place."66 Records (Sixty Six Records aka Double 6) was born in the basement of a suburban housing project in Melbourne. Its members include teenage immigrants and refugees. Already known for their feverish live performances, this boutique hip-hop label and grassroots collective focuses on raising up young urban artists of minority ethnicities and are resolved to provide a space where artists can work towards futures beyond prejudice. With hostile media, racial targeting and police scrutiny focused on the label since their inception, the attention has only redoubled 66 Records' resolve to elevate similar voices.Currently there are 6 signed artists on the roster. Each artist has their own distinct style - Grime, Trap, R&B - members grew up in France, the UK and North Africa.There will be more new music and new signings unveiled in the coming weeks. Listen below for 3 songs that have been released since April.BBG SmokeySmokey's music is heavily inspired by his time in lock-up in Melbourne and his friends who've been dealt an unfair hand with the law.Eco$ystemFans of the late Juice WRLD might recognize Eco, as he joined him on his 2019 Australian tour. Eco$ystem is of Sudanese heritage and was raised in the housing projects of inner-city Melbourne.Lil JayeLil Jaye is of mixed ethnicity with a French upbringing, with strong melodic trap instincts, somewhere near Roddy Rich mixed with Playboi Carti. Jaye's debut track landed in the top 30 of Australia's Spotify Viral 50 shortly after release in late September this year.Baby TBaby T has an unmistakable vocal timber, and a style that seems to match the pop punk side of rap that artists like Lil Uzi Vert & Rico Nasty lean into.



