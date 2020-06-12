Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 12/06/2020

Universal Music Announces Vinyl Reissue Of Trooper's Six-Time Platinum Album 'Hot Shots'

Universal Music Announces Vinyl Reissue Of Trooper's Six-Time Platinum Album 'Hot Shots'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Universal Music announces the upcoming reissue of Hot Shots, the 1979 greatest hits record by the legendary JUNO Award-winning Canadian rock band - and one of Canada's top-selling bands of all time - Trooper. The six-time platinum compilation album will be remastered and released July 17, 2020 on 180-gram white vinyl via Universal Music.
Produced by Canadian music icon Randy Bachman, Hot Shots features greatest hits culled from the band's first five studio albums. When Hot Shots was originally released, it broke all records for Canadian sales of a Canadian album and has achieved more than sextuple platinum sales in the years since.

In conjunction with the band's 45th anniversary year, Hot Shots will be reissued on limited edition 180-gram white vinyl with newly mastered audio and faithfully restored original artwork that has been housed in a gatefold complete with the original die-cut jacket.

Hot Shots - 180g White Vinyl Reissue Tracklist:
Side A
• The Boys In The Bright White Sports Car
• Baby Woncha Please Come Home
• General Hand Grenade
• Two For The Show
• Ready
Santa Maria

Side B
• We're Here For a Good Time (Not A Long Time)
• Oh Pretty Lady
• (It's Been A) Long Time
Round Round We Go
• Moment That It Takes
• Raise a Little Hell

Vocalist Ra McGuire and guitarist Brian Smith have been performing together since 1965 and are the founding members of Trooper. The band released their first album in 1975 and, 45 years and 11 albums later, have achieved numerous landmark successes including 6X platinum certification, a Juno Award for Group of the Year, and the SOCAN National Achievement Award. Trooper - often dubbed "Canada's greatest party band" - remain one of the most in-demand touring bands in the country.






Most read news of the week
Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Extends Registration Deadline & Announces 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony
Clouzine Started To Accept Submissions To 4. International Electronic Music Awards
DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Rises To No 1 On Billboard Hot 100
Mya Shares New Track "Space And Time"
Meet BVDLVD - 'Lunatic' Available Everywhere Now
Switchfoot To Host BRO-AM 2020 Live Stream Concert On June 27, 2020
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Shares New Single 'Double Denim Hop'
Billy Strings Announces Streaming Strings 2020 Tour
Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Migos, Meek Mill, Billie Eilish And More Sign Open Letter To New York Police




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0253820 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025439262390137 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how